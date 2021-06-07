Site Logistics Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a Site Logistics Manager.

Responsibilities:

  • Overall accountability for the site logistics function, which includes inbound and outbound logistics for both Packhouses.
  • Establish integration between receiving, quality, planning as well as pack program priorities determined by marketing department.
  • Assist with order planning and scheduling [available fruit vs line capabilities vs marketing requirements]
  • Ensure service delivery to Freight forwarding is of the highest standard.
  • Key supplier management, including transporters.
  • Accountable for the stock control function relating to packing material and chemicals.
  • Compilation of annual budget and responsible for department financial performance.
  • Responsible to deliver on all key performance areas.
  • Establish a lean dynamic people structure to achieve site and company goals.
  • Ensuring adherence to Health and Safety procedures, BRC and HACCP standards and take corrective actions on any deviations

Qualifications/ Experience/ Skills:

  • A Formal Qualifications in Logistics or Supply Chain Management or equivalent
  • Pack house / operations experience will be advantageous
  • Previous experience in a similar role
  • Valid drivers license with own vehicle
  • Excellent Communications and people management skills.
  • Ability to work accurately and within time pressures.
  • Problem solving and change facilitation.
  • Strategic thinking ability.
  • Advance computer and especially Excel skills.
  • Sound knowledge of HR Practices.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

