Site Logistics Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a Site Logistics Manager.

Responsibilities:

Overall accountability for the site logistics function, which includes inbound and outbound logistics for both Packhouses.

Establish integration between receiving, quality, planning as well as pack program priorities determined by marketing department.

Assist with order planning and scheduling [available fruit vs line capabilities vs marketing requirements]

Ensure service delivery to Freight forwarding is of the highest standard.

Key supplier management, including transporters.

Accountable for the stock control function relating to packing material and chemicals.

Compilation of annual budget and responsible for department financial performance.

Responsible to deliver on all key performance areas.

Establish a lean dynamic people structure to achieve site and company goals.

Ensuring adherence to Health and Safety procedures, BRC and HACCP standards and take corrective actions on any deviations

Qualifications/ Experience/ Skills:

A Formal Qualifications in Logistics or Supply Chain Management or equivalent

Pack house / operations experience will be advantageous

Previous experience in a similar role

Valid drivers license with own vehicle

Excellent Communications and people management skills.

Ability to work accurately and within time pressures.

Problem solving and change facilitation.

Strategic thinking ability.

Advance computer and especially Excel skills.

Sound knowledge of HR Practices.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position