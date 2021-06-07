Site Logistics Manager at Headhunters

Our client in the agricultural industry based in Kirkwood is currently looking to employ a Site Logistics Manager.
Responsibilities:
- Overall accountability for the site logistics function, which includes inbound and outbound logistics for both Packhouses.
- Establish integration between receiving, quality, planning as well as pack program priorities determined by marketing department.
- Assist with order planning and scheduling [available fruit vs line capabilities vs marketing requirements]
- Ensure service delivery to Freight forwarding is of the highest standard.
- Key supplier management, including transporters.
- Accountable for the stock control function relating to packing material and chemicals.
- Compilation of annual budget and responsible for department financial performance.
- Responsible to deliver on all key performance areas.
- Establish a lean dynamic people structure to achieve site and company goals.
- Ensuring adherence to Health and Safety procedures, BRC and HACCP standards and take corrective actions on any deviations
Qualifications/ Experience/ Skills:
- A Formal Qualifications in Logistics or Supply Chain Management or equivalent
- Pack house / operations experience will be advantageous
- Previous experience in a similar role
- Valid drivers license with own vehicle
- Excellent Communications and people management skills.
- Ability to work accurately and within time pressures.
- Problem solving and change facilitation.
- Strategic thinking ability.
- Advance computer and especially Excel skills.
- Sound knowledge of HR Practices.
