Source to Pay SME at Reverside

Source to pay SME Role

5 to 7 years of experience in supply chain or procurement with bachelors degree

Proven experience in end to end Procure to Pay process.

Ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals and with creative approach to work

Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Up-to-date technical knowledge by attending educational workshops, reviewing publications

About The Employer:

Tech Stack:

Experience handling various aspects of Source to Pay along with exposure in having implemented digital, automation, ERP tools in procurement environment

Handle procurement or supply chain clients in different industries and across Source to Pay processes

Leading client engagements / contracts across geographies- Operations support for establishing processes, metrics identifications and reporting

Leading customer discussions at the senior management, program and operational level to ensure customer success

Establish and maintain a competent tracking mechanism for key indicators of the operations to support decision-making KPI based process improvement

Responsible for tracking and driving all process parameters critical to quality for effective delivery

Assist management with career development activities for team members, team leaders and managers, including performance management, feedback and training

Other Skills:



Creation and development of solutions with Source to Pay focused on Value proposition, Business cases, Industry specific offerings, Strategic direction and initiatives, Design business outcome models

Work closely with Process Delivery leaders in identifying improvement opportunities and implement the same across all processes

SME will be involved in various aspects of client acquisition – RFX support, due diligence, client presentations, transition support, stabilization and specific projects to enable efficiency/effectiveness improvements

Responsible for creating and percolating POV on leading practices and establishing thought leadership in various engagement areas

Engage in implementation of outsourcing, digital & automation, best of breed platform define business requirements, ensuring client commitments are translated into functionalities. Own client engagements / contracts across geographies- Operations support for establishing processes, metrics identifications and reporting

Responsible for monitoring and managing the successful transformation and subsequent delivery of the Service Operations Management (SOM), working with external clients, to ensure that they are structured appropriately to deliver both direct and indirect business benefits

Lead efforts on continuous process improvementsand transformation along with carrying out maturity assessments

Learn more/Apply for this position