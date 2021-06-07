Support Engineer

Experience and Qualifications:
- 1-to-2-year diploma / NQF’ Level 4
- Relevant IT Certification (A+/MCSE AD, Windows 7)
- Up to 5 years’ experience in a similar role
- A plus / MCSE/MCDST qualification or any other IT certified qualification
- Other IT related modules could include ITIL exposure.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Onsite end user support for all desktop devices for the staff situated in Parc Du Cap.
- Ability to be a primary resource for IT projects at the site.
- First line support for telephony services and smartphones.
- Preparation and installation of end user devices such as desktops, notebooks and headsets.
- Logging of all incidents and request on behalf of staff and management.
- A single point of contact for the staff for any IT related issues, escalations or IT related consulting.
- Skilled in understanding applications within the environment.
Competencies:
- Self-Management
- Cognitive / Problem Resolution
- Excellent communication skills at all levels
- Excellent Technical skills
- Sound incident analysis and logical troubleshooting skills.
- Quality work
- Work with minimal supervision
- Pro-active
- Self-discipline
- Stress tolerance
- Accuracy
- Interpersonal skills
- Innovative skills
- Conflict handling
Extra Details:
All candidates must demonstrate living the company Values:
- Innovation
- Team Work
- Integrity
- Diversity
- Excellence
- Accountability