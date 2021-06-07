Support Engineer

Jun 7, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 1-to-2-year diploma / NQF’ Level 4
  • Relevant IT Certification (A+/MCSE AD, Windows 7)
  • Up to 5 years’ experience in a similar role
  • A plus / MCSE/MCDST qualification or any other IT certified qualification
  • Other IT related modules could include ITIL exposure.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Onsite end user support for all desktop devices for the staff situated in Parc Du Cap.
  • Ability to be a primary resource for IT projects at the site.
  • First line support for telephony services and smartphones.
  • Preparation and installation of end user devices such as desktops, notebooks and headsets.
  • Logging of all incidents and request on behalf of staff and management.
  • A single point of contact for the staff for any IT related issues, escalations or IT related consulting.
  • Skilled in understanding applications within the environment.

Competencies:

  • Self-Management
  • Cognitive / Problem Resolution
  • Excellent communication skills at all levels
  • Excellent Technical skills
  • Sound incident analysis and logical troubleshooting skills.
  • Quality work
  • Work with minimal supervision
  • Pro-active
  • Self-discipline
  • Stress tolerance
  • Accuracy
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Innovative skills
  • Conflict handling

Extra Details:

All candidates must demonstrate living the company Values:

  • Innovation
  • Team Work
  • Integrity
  • Diversity
  • Excellence
  • Accountability

