Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Systems AnalystUnderstand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous [URL Removed] is a 12 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.Job descriptionAnalyse current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design

Design system enhancements

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

Design interfaces with other systems

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs Testing of proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for system and integration testingPerform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projectsEnsure SME input during the implementation processWork in Agile/Product team Support current solutions

Resolve user queriesEnsure the stability of the existing systems environmentProvide input to programming support teamsProvide functional leadership and guidance Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholdersProvide system input to design of user training materialProvide operational support to the business areaProvide knowledge transfer and support to team members Create and maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Minimum requirements

Minimum 3 years IT qualification

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience

May be required to perform standby duties

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

Retail experience advantageous

Understanding of database and a database language

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives

Project management methodology

Experience working in Agile/Digital teams

Has understanding of network and cloud based services

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

