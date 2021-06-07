Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Systems AnalystUnderstand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous [URL Removed] is a 12 month contract position based at the Head Office in Cape Town.Job descriptionAnalyse current systems solutions and business requirements
- Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
- Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
- Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
- Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design
- Design system enhancements
- Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
- Design interfaces with other systems
- Provide input to deployment plans based on designsTesting of proposed solutions
- Develop system test plans for system and integration testingPerform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback resultsParticipate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
- Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
- Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projectsEnsure SME input during the implementation processWork in Agile/Product teamSupport current solutions
- Resolve user queriesEnsure the stability of the existing systems environmentProvide input to programming support teamsProvide functional leadership and guidanceCollaborate with and support ITS and the Business
- Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholdersProvide system input to design of user training materialProvide operational support to the business areaProvide knowledge transfer and support to team membersCreate and maintain documentation
- Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
- Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
- Minimum requirements
- Minimum 3 years IT qualification
- Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience
- May be required to perform standby duties
- ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
- Retail experience advantageous
- Understanding of database and a database language
- Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
- Project management methodology
- Experience working in Agile/Digital teams
- Has understanding of network and cloud based services
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change