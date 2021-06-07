Tax Consultant

Duties:
– Conduct research relating to tax treatment
– Prepare and write tax related reports / opinions / letters
– Tax calculations and reconciliations
– Tax administration and dispute resolution
– Budget management in respect of client engagement
– Manage individual productivity
– Write articles and other client communication material
– Self-training and development and group participation
– Indirect Tax Reviews and Due Diligence
Requirements:
– Minimum of 3 years related tax experience
– Accounting or law degree and a tax qualification (or studying towards such qualification)
– Computer literate proficient in Excel, Word and Power Point
– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
– SAICA/SAIPA articles would be advantageous
– Knowledge of excise taxes would be advantageous
– English proficient