Tax Consultant

Duties:

– Conduct research relating to tax treatment

– Prepare and write tax related reports / opinions / letters

– Tax calculations and reconciliations

– Tax administration and dispute resolution

– Budget management in respect of client engagement

– Manage individual productivity

– Write articles and other client communication material

– Self-training and development and group participation

– Indirect Tax Reviews and Due Diligence

Requirements:

– Minimum of 3 years related tax experience

– Accounting or law degree and a tax qualification (or studying towards such qualification)

– Computer literate proficient in Excel, Word and Power Point

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

– SAICA/SAIPA articles would be advantageous

– Knowledge of excise taxes would be advantageous

– English proficient

