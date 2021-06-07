Technical Lead

Jun 7, 2021

TECHNICAL LEAD

Responsibilities:

  • Analysis and Design
  • Technical design review and approval
  • BitBucket Admin
  • Confluence Updates
  • Review estimates and weighting
  • Code reviews and merges
  • SOW review
  • UAT Handover review
  • Support Handover review
  • Test cases review
  • Automation test review
  • Support Test Lead
  • Review deployment artefacts
  • Identify deployment team
  • Support production deployments
  • Keep master updated
  • Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
  • Team training / skilling-up sessions
  • Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
  • Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
  • Development (Java)

Tech Stack:

Project 1:

  • Java
  • Git
  • Maven
  • Spring Boot
  • Java Persistence API (JPA)
  • Java Messaging Service (JMS)
  • Oracle database P/SQL
  • Basic Linux server management skills
  • Docker
  • Spring Cloud
  • REST APIs

Project 2:

  • Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / JQuery / Oracle as required

Nice to have skills:

  • Apache Cassandra
  • WebLogic Server Admin
  • ElasticSearch, FluentD and Kibana
  • Prometheus and Grafana
  • SSO / OHS / Webgate
  • PDF design

Please see below resource structure: (You will see that she leads the two teams)

Project 1:

Role
0.25 x SDM
0.25 x Weblogic Admin
2 x BAU Developers
2 x Developers (for project work)
2 x FE Angular Developers
2 x Automation (Manual) Tester

9 peopl

Project 2:

Role
0.25 x SDM
0.25 x Weblogic Admin (Rather DevOps)
0.50 x DevOps Engineer
2 x Developers
1 x Tester

