Technical Lead

Responsibilities:

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (Java)

Tech Stack:

Project 1:

Java

Git

Maven

Spring Boot

Java Persistence API (JPA)

Java Messaging Service (JMS)

Oracle database P/SQL

Basic Linux server management skills

Docker

Spring Cloud

REST APIs

Project 2:

Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / JQuery / Oracle as required

Nice to have skills:

Apache Cassandra

WebLogic Server Admin

ElasticSearch, FluentD and Kibana

Prometheus and Grafana

SSO / OHS / Webgate

PDF design

Please see below resource structure: (You will see that she leads the two teams)

Project 1:

Role 0.25 x SDM 0.25 x Weblogic Admin 2 x BAU Developers 2 x Developers (for project work) 2 x FE Angular Developers 2 x Automation (Manual) Tester

9 people

Project 2:

Role 0.25 x SDM 0.25 x Weblogic Admin (Rather DevOps) 0.50 x DevOps Engineer 2 x Developers 1 x Tester

