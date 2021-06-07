TECHNICAL LEAD
Responsibilities:
- Analysis and Design
- Technical design review and approval
- BitBucket Admin
- Confluence Updates
- Review estimates and weighting
- Code reviews and merges
- SOW review
- UAT Handover review
- Support Handover review
- Test cases review
- Automation test review
- Support Test Lead
- Review deployment artefacts
- Identify deployment team
- Support production deployments
- Keep master updated
- Highlight risks / issues / dependencies
- Team training / skilling-up sessions
- Encourage DevOps culture, tools and processes
- Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously
- Development (Java)
Tech Stack:
Project 1:
- Java
- Git
- Maven
- Spring Boot
- Java Persistence API (JPA)
- Java Messaging Service (JMS)
- Oracle database P/SQL
- Basic Linux server management skills
- Docker
- Spring Cloud
- REST APIs
Project 2:
- Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / JQuery / Oracle as required
Nice to have skills:
- Apache Cassandra
- WebLogic Server Admin
- ElasticSearch, FluentD and Kibana
- Prometheus and Grafana
- SSO / OHS / Webgate
- PDF design
Please see below resource structure: (You will see that she leads the two teams)
Project 1:
|Role
|0.25 x SDM
|0.25 x Weblogic Admin
|2 x BAU Developers
|2 x Developers (for project work)
|2 x FE Angular Developers
|2 x Automation (Manual) Tester
9 peopl
Project 2:
|Role
|0.25 x SDM
|0.25 x Weblogic Admin (Rather DevOps)
|0.50 x DevOps Engineer
|2 x Developers
|1 x Tester