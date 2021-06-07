Telesales Consultants – Outbound Sales at Grocorp

Grocorp is a fast-growing, dynamic team of young sales orientated individuals. Due to rapid growth within the company, we are looking for a confident, highly motivated, and energetic addition to join our sales team!
The ideal candidate would be an outgoing peoples person, with great communication and telephone etiquette. They should possess a strong, determined personality with a strong desire for growth within the industry. They should embody resilience and a never say die personality.
The role will consist of telephonic sales (cold calling) within a fast-paced call center environment, training, and mentoring of new candidates whilst simultaneously managing a small sales team of your own within the next 3-6 months.
Requirements:
– Matric (Non-negotiable)
– Outbound Telesales Experience: Min 1 year+ (Leadership experience advantages)
– Fluent in English
– Bilingual in either: Afrikaans, Isizulu or Xhosa is an advantage
If you match the description above then we would love to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- Leadership
- Communication
- Time – Management
- Prospecting
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Uncapped commission
- Public holidays off
- December Close