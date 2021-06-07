Telesales Consultants – Outbound Sales at Grocorp

Grocorp is a fast-growing, dynamic team of young sales orientated individuals. Due to rapid growth within the company, we are looking for a confident, highly motivated, and energetic addition to join our sales team!

The ideal candidate would be an outgoing peoples person, with great communication and telephone etiquette. They should possess a strong, determined personality with a strong desire for growth within the industry. They should embody resilience and a never say die personality.

The role will consist of telephonic sales (cold calling) within a fast-paced call center environment, training, and mentoring of new candidates whilst simultaneously managing a small sales team of your own within the next 3-6 months.

Requirements:

– Matric (Non-negotiable)

– Outbound Telesales Experience: Min 1 year+ (Leadership experience advantages)

– Fluent in English

– Bilingual in either: Afrikaans, Isizulu or Xhosa is an advantage

If you match the description above then we would love to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Leadership

Communication

Time – Management

Prospecting

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Uncapped commission

Public holidays off

December Close

Learn more/Apply for this position