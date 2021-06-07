Test Manager (EE) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Define & manage processes within the Retail Software Development division of an innovative Investment Firm seeking a Test Manager whos passionate about quality and improving software delivery. You will have a specific focus on quality assurance, to reduce delivery risk, ensure governance and conform to best practices. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable Business/Commerce Degree with relevant Testing and Quality Control training/qualifications. You must also have 8 years experience in a similar role including managing a team and driving team delivery, strong Project Management and a thorough understanding of the software delivery life cycle and the role of quality control in each [URL Removed] Planning

Plan and co-ordinate (Test Plans / Schedules) on internal projects / initiatives.

Review and analyse test strategies and test plans.

Monitor domain test delivery and activities.

Test Reporting

Measure and report end-to-end test progress, (Test Metrics).

Assess progress against test plan (Test Reporting).

Relationship building and management –

Mentor and / or manage test resources: check-ins, recruitment, and performance and development.

Liaise with Delivery Manager(s) and / or Domain Owner(s) / Architects.

Collaborate and communicate with multiple Scrum teams.

Manage product / quality risks

Manage and mitigate product / quality risks (Risk & Issue log).

Monitor and maintain the RCA process for production defects.

Assess and evaluate quality versus quality gate.

Other

Test Governance: Implement and monitor quality gated approach, monitor test governance on internal and external (third) party delivery.

Test process improvement: Assess maturity, recommend improvements and manage implementation (Test maturity report, TMM)), manage end to end testing process.

Consult with Technical Testers around test automation strategy and approach.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant Business / Commerce Degree.

Relevant Testing and Quality Control training/qualifications.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 8 years experience in a Test Management or similar role.

Experience managing a team and driving team delivery.

Detailed understanding of the software delivery life cycle and the role of quality control in each step.

Strong Project Management.

Record of leadership.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to deal with senior stakeholders.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to plan and organise.

Self-motivated.

Technically minded

Intouch with the testing community and latest testing trends.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

