Warehouse Manager Retail

Listed group in the retail home improvement industry requires candidate to lead a team at the store warehouse.
The successful candidate must be prepared to work weekends and public holidays, must enjoy working in the retail fast paced environment!
This position is a 3-months contract to become permanent on successful completion of the three months contract
The company benefits will be paid out once the incumbent complets contract and becomes a permanent employee.
If you don’t get a response within 21 days from the date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Main duites will include the following:
- Responsible for scheduling the deliveries and receiving all stock and ensure that space is created in advance for stock that is expected to arrive for better stock management
- Responsible for packing all stock in designated areas including all taps, mosaics and dcor in the correct spaces as agreed and as per designated space allocations
- Responsible for capturing all stock and invoice verifying on the system within an hour of receiving
- Responsible for all cleaning, organising and housekeeping in the warehouse, yard, tiling station, skip area and on top of racks
- Responsible for filling the bays and pulling the stock forward in the bays
- Responsible for moving stock around in the store for optimal use of space in the store
- Complete all the warehouse mapping, numbering, and bin allocation
- Ensure that all the stock that is displayed on the slopes, A-frames and double boards are numbered and correspond with the numbers in the warehouse where the stock is
- Ensure that all credited stock that is placed in the ‘returns area’ is packed back to stock after it has been verified.
- Responsible for writing off all broken and damaged stock, end of range/toxic stock, sample and display stock, customer claims and stock losses as it happens
- Maintaining the odd lot area always and limit the odd lot pallets to less than four at any given point in time
- Ensure that all stock that is in stock is on display; check the different merchandise categories weekly. A signed SOH report after confirming if every item in stock is displayed must be filed
- Manage the GR/IR account ensuring that it is clear (barring stock in transit from DC) and negative PO’s.
- Manage IBT report ensuring that there are no outstanding items older than 5 days
- Manage stock reservation report ensuring that there are no outstanding items older than 2 weeks
- Keep all the negative purchase orders (for outstanding credits) on the GR/IR for less than two weeks
- Any stock movement with financial implications must be discussed with the store manager
- Update of all the visuals under his/her control by Sunday of each month and engage the team to come up with action plans under each control
- Communicate to the store manager, monthly objectives in writing by the 6th of each month
- Responsible for training of all employees under his supervision and for conducting monthly one on ones with them by the 7th of each month
- Responsible for keeping a file for all the stock counts variance reports on stock losses posted and stock written off
- The stores conduct a full merchandise category stock count on one Sunday of every month
- Responsible to ensure that store conduct a stock count on Accessories, Adhesive, Brassware and Decor Merch Categories every week after hours.
- The GPNT status report must be checked against stock physically packed for that day. The report must then be filed in the GPNT file
- Responsible to ensure that the correct movement type is used for resalable sample and display stock i.e. 344 & 343 movements.
Desired Skills:
- Warehouse Management
- Stock Control
- GRNT
- scheduling deliveries
- stock receiving
- Stock Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- med aid
- pension
- 13th cheque
- bonus