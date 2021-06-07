Warehouse Manager Retail

Listed group in the retail home improvement industry requires candidate to lead a team at the store warehouse.

The successful candidate must be prepared to work weekends and public holidays, must enjoy working in the retail fast paced environment!

This position is a 3-months contract to become permanent on successful completion of the three months contract

The company benefits will be paid out once the incumbent complets contract and becomes a permanent employee.

Main duites will include the following:

Responsible for scheduling the deliveries and receiving all stock and ensure that space is created in advance for stock that is expected to arrive for better stock management

Responsible for packing all stock in designated areas including all taps, mosaics and dcor in the correct spaces as agreed and as per designated space allocations

Responsible for capturing all stock and invoice verifying on the system within an hour of receiving

Responsible for all cleaning, organising and housekeeping in the warehouse, yard, tiling station, skip area and on top of racks

Responsible for filling the bays and pulling the stock forward in the bays

Responsible for moving stock around in the store for optimal use of space in the store

Complete all the warehouse mapping, numbering, and bin allocation

Ensure that all the stock that is displayed on the slopes, A-frames and double boards are numbered and correspond with the numbers in the warehouse where the stock is

Ensure that all credited stock that is placed in the ‘returns area’ is packed back to stock after it has been verified.

Responsible for writing off all broken and damaged stock, end of range/toxic stock, sample and display stock, customer claims and stock losses as it happens

Maintaining the odd lot area always and limit the odd lot pallets to less than four at any given point in time

Ensure that all stock that is in stock is on display; check the different merchandise categories weekly. A signed SOH report after confirming if every item in stock is displayed must be filed

Manage the GR/IR account ensuring that it is clear (barring stock in transit from DC) and negative PO’s.

Manage IBT report ensuring that there are no outstanding items older than 5 days

Manage stock reservation report ensuring that there are no outstanding items older than 2 weeks

Keep all the negative purchase orders (for outstanding credits) on the GR/IR for less than two weeks

Any stock movement with financial implications must be discussed with the store manager

Update of all the visuals under his/her control by Sunday of each month and engage the team to come up with action plans under each control

Communicate to the store manager, monthly objectives in writing by the 6th of each month

Responsible for training of all employees under his supervision and for conducting monthly one on ones with them by the 7th of each month

Responsible for keeping a file for all the stock counts variance reports on stock losses posted and stock written off

The stores conduct a full merchandise category stock count on one Sunday of every month

Responsible to ensure that store conduct a stock count on Accessories, Adhesive, Brassware and Decor Merch Categories every week after hours.

The GPNT status report must be checked against stock physically packed for that day. The report must then be filed in the GPNT file

Responsible to ensure that the correct movement type is used for resalable sample and display stock i.e. 344 & 343 movements.

Desired Skills:

Warehouse Management

Stock Control

GRNT

scheduling deliveries

stock receiving

Stock Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

med aid

pension

13th cheque

bonus

