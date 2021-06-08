Accountant

Jun 8, 2021

  • 4 month contract position
  • Capturing and reconciliation of cashbooks for bank accounts
  • Reviewing of creditors reconciliations
  • General journals
  • Balance sheet recons
  • Excel workbooks and models

Requirements:

  • Diploma/ Certificate in Bookkeeping or similar
  • 3-5 years relevant experience
  • Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
  • Able to work under pressure with high volumes, previously worked in large companies
  • SAP Business One exp beneficial
  • Must be available immediately

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Cashbooks
  • Creditors
  • Journals
  • Balance sheet recons
  • SAP Business One
  • Advanced Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Large, well established company based in Laser Park, Roodepoort

