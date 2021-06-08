Accountant

4 month contract position

Capturing and reconciliation of cashbooks for bank accounts

Reviewing of creditors reconciliations

General journals

Balance sheet recons

Excel workbooks and models

Requirements:

Diploma/ Certificate in Bookkeeping or similar

3-5 years relevant experience

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

Able to work under pressure with high volumes, previously worked in large companies

SAP Business One exp beneficial

Must be available immediately

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Cashbooks

Creditors

Journals

Balance sheet recons

SAP Business One

Advanced Excel

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

– Large, well established company based in Laser Park, Roodepoort

Learn more/Apply for this position