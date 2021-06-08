Accountant

- 4 month contract position
- Capturing and reconciliation of cashbooks for bank accounts
- Reviewing of creditors reconciliations
- General journals
- Balance sheet recons
- Excel workbooks and models
Requirements:
- Diploma/ Certificate in Bookkeeping or similar
- 3-5 years relevant experience
- Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
- Able to work under pressure with high volumes, previously worked in large companies
- SAP Business One exp beneficial
- Must be available immediately
If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Cashbooks
- Creditors
- Journals
- Balance sheet recons
- SAP Business One
- Advanced Excel
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Large, well established company based in Laser Park, Roodepoort