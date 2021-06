Air Imports Supervisor

Air Imports Supervisor required in East Johannesburg for a company specializing in Freight and Logistics. Candidates should have extensive experience with Air Imports and proven record of experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

8 years experience with Airfright essential

Imports Experience required

Cargo Wise Knoweldge

Computer Literate

Analytical and decision making skills required

Proven record of supervising a team

