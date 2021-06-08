Associate Project Manager

Youll be based within the Enterprise Risk and Innovation division at the head office in Sandton. Youll report to the Project Manager, who is accountable for the Project Office.

Your knowledge:

– Good understanding of processes

– Have working knowledge of the relevant technologies and frameworks

– Experience with various systems delivery methodologies such as waterfall, agile, scrum etc

Your duties will include:

– Provide optimal staff capacity with correct skills.

– Contain and improve cost effectiveness of functions provided

– Implementation of agreed initiatives to improve operational efficiency and customer experience

– Monitor and manage external perception of the project team

– Identifying and reporting impediments and manage improvement

– Ensure training and development of staff

– Contribute to the various cross functional forums to help improve efficiencies in other areas

– Ensuring that all correspondence is professional and in line with standards and protocols of the organisation

– Is source of knowledge and specialist know how to project team members when it comes to the delivery methodology

– Ensures that processes required to deliver the outputs of the relevant specialty are developed, implemented and adhered to

– Help manage and determine the budget of the business area

– Interact with executive management in other business areas to ensure clear communication, expectation management and delivery to other business functions and areas

– Assist with the development of junior and middle management

– Help formulate strategy of business area

Skills

– MS Office and PC literate and Adobe

– Numeracy

– Accuracy typing skills

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Organised and have the right administrative skills

– You are quality driven

– You can pay attention to detail as accuracy is important

– You are able to use effective interpersonal skills to resolve conflict situations

– You are able to work effectively with others and contribute to team task

accomplishment

– You are able to operate effectively under pressure

– Task and deadline orientated

– You have an analytical mind and above average problem-solving techniques

– Strong sense of ownership

– Good time management skill

– Proactive and innovative

Qualifications and experience

– Must have passed grade 12/matric with Maths

– You must be a graduate from university or Technikon or be studying towards a degree or diploma having completed the first year of studies

– Minimum 2-5 years experience in field of speciality

– Experience interacting directly with external parties and internal stakeholders

– Project Management experience

– Analysis of business processes

Desired Skills:

Project management understanding

Projects Coordination

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position