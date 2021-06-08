Automative Test Analyst

The main purpose of this position is to conduct business analysis on the delivery of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for business

Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business need.

Planning business analysis activities.

Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analyses.

Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements. Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholders

5 – 7 years experience

B Degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent (BCom Informatics, BSc Informatics, B Tech)

Diploma in Business Analysis

Experience in a Transformational Project

Business Process Modelling

SDLC knowledge

Skilled in business process modelling, analysis, design and documentation

Full job spec will be provided

Learn more/Apply for this position