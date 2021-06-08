Back-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our modern microservice backend is built in Typescript / NodeJS / Docker on AWS using fully automated CI/CD pipelines.
Responsibilities:
- Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle
- Main focus on coding and debugging
- Design and develop new back-end services
- Troubleshoot and debug services
- Deploy code into AWS using best practices
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a back-end developer
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation
- Experience with AWS or similar cloud services
- Experience with NodeJS
- Experience with Typescript is a bonus
- An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Back-end Developer in Cape Town.