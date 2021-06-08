Back-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

Our modern microservice backend is built in Typescript / NodeJS / Docker on AWS using fully automated CI/CD pipelines.

Responsibilities:

  • Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle
  • Main focus on coding and debugging
  • Design and develop new back-end services
  • Troubleshoot and debug services
  • Deploy code into AWS using best practices

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a back-end developer
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation
  • Experience with AWS or similar cloud services
  • Experience with NodeJS
  • Experience with Typescript is a bonus
  • An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Back-end Developer in Cape Town.

