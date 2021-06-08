Back-end Developer at Red Ember Recruitment

Our modern microservice backend is built in Typescript / NodeJS / Docker on AWS using fully automated CI/CD pipelines.

Responsibilities:

Be involved and participate in the overall application lifecycle

Main focus on coding and debugging

Design and develop new back-end services

Troubleshoot and debug services

Deploy code into AWS using best practices

Requirements

Proven work experience as a back-end developer

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation

Experience with AWS or similar cloud services

Experience with NodeJS

Experience with Typescript is a bonus

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for Back-end Developer in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position