Back End Developer (C# .NET SQL) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A technically strong Back End Developer with expert C#.Net and SQL ability is sought by a UK-based Tech Group to join its remote team. Operating on a global web application spanning across 3 datacentres in 3 countries and the cloud, you will help serve tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. Processes and stores terabytes of data daily. The Dev team ships features/updates multiple times each week. You must possess a relevant Degree with good SQL Server & T-SQL and performance tuning skills. You must have strong .Net, SQL, .Net Core 3.0 or above, C#, experience with APIs & Web Services and experience working on large-scale Web/Cloud/Internet-focused [URL Removed] suitable Degree.

Technically strong .NET/SQL Backend Developer, should be confident working on large scale internet projects

Experience with .NET Core, C# (preferably .NET Core 3.0 or above).

Good SQL Server experience, strong T-SQL and good performance tuning skills.

Experience working with APIs and Web Services.

Must have experience with Web/Cloud or Internet-focused projects. Rather than someone working on corporate back-office apps only.

Advantageous –

Jenkins/Team City, Git, NUnit and/or PowerShell.

