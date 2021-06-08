Business Analyst

JOB DESCRIPTION

Business Analysis Planning: Conduct Stakeholder Analysis; Plan Business Analysis Activities; Plan Business Analysis Communication;

Enterprise Analysis: Identify and propose projects that meet strategic needs and goals; Identify Business need; Determine solution approach;

Elicitation: Explore, identify and document stakeholder needs; Prepare Elicitations; Conduct Elicitation;

Requirements Analysis: Progressively elaborate stated requirements to sufficient level of detail that accurately defines the business need within specified scope; Validate requirements meet the business need

Solution Assessment and Validation: Assess solutions to ensure that strategic goals are met and requirements are satisfied; Assess requirements coverage; Determine Organisational readiness;

Requirements Management and Communication: Recognise that communication takes place throughout all knowledge areas and is important for managing requirements; Manage the approved solution and requirements scope; Ensure stakeholders have access to business analysis work products; Prepare and communicate requirements to stakeholders (Project kick off presentation, presentation of BRD/ processes documented as well); Facilitate enterprise consistency and efficiency by re-using requirements whenever possible;



To provide Technical Support that includes the following activities:

Extracting data and analysing the information in order to define the reporting requirements more effectively and guide business where necessary;

Connecting to data sources (aka different data, touch points) and creating data models and data mapping if required by the project. Defining all the systems touch points that are in scope for the project;

To Deliver Projects and Business Requirements that includes the following activities:

Managing business expectations and prioritising effectively to ensure projects and requirements are delivered within the agreed scope and timelines; and

Showing agility and flexibility to handle requirements and handle it as a controlled change management process.

To Partner with Business that includes the following activities:

Providing support to the business users in the form of investigating discrepancies; and

Communicating with Business Process Owners and Key Users to translate their requirements into business requirements that can be translated into reports

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education and Experience

Grade 12

3 Year Diploma IT/Computer Science – advantageous

Business Analysis Qualification

Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification

IIBA Membership – advantageous

Agile Certification – advantageous

Knowledge and skills

Professionally liaise with project sponsors, project executive owners and head: EPMO to drive the remediation/resolution of project escalations

Work effectively and efficiently to achieve outcomes

Verbal and/or written communication to provide the business with regular progress and feedback on projects that have been logged needs to be at an understandable level

Verbal and/or written communication to a variety of stakeholders

As required from time to time, various formal and informal meetings will have to be attended and participated in

Learn more/Apply for this position