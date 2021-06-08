BUSINESS ANALYST – POLICY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE Durbanville Cape Town

business analyst – policy management software

Durbanville, Cape Town

R 40, 000 Per Month + R3,800 Medical Aid

A Software Company that offers comprehensive policy management software that enables their client’s business to register, administrate and handle claims for the Insurance Industry seeks a Senior Business Analyst who is an agile person who will be able to help bridge the gap and improve efficiency between business and IT.

You will be responsible for:

Gathering information

Documenting processes

Confirming the final documents with users

Improving processes

Conducting research

Analyzing data to come up with solutions to business problems and help to introduce these systems to business and clients.

Evaluating business processes

Anticipating requirements

Uncovering areas for improvement,

Developing, and implementing solutions and creating informative, actionable, and repeatable reporting that highlights relevant business trends and opportunities for improvement.

You will identify and establish the scope and parameters of requirements analysis on a project-by-project basis to define project impact, outcome criteria, and metrics.

Participate in the QA and the selection of any requirements documentation software solutions that the organization may opt to use that will have an impact on the experience.

Translate conceptual customer requirements into functional requirements in a clear manner that is comprehensible to developers/project team and create process models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to provide direction to developers and/or the project team.

Requirements:

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification

A minimum of 10 years experience.

The ideal candidate has exposure to the Insurance Industry and has extensive experience in technical writing, negotiating and influencing skills, and the ability to delegate and manage their own workload and timelines.

Please email your updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

