Business Development Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the consulting sector is looking for a Business Development Manager who will report directly into the CEO. Client DetailsOur client is a multinational accounting consultancy with it’s global head office in the UK.DescriptionThe job responsibilities will include the following:
- Research and identify new business opportunities – including new markets, growth areas, trends, customers, partnerships, products, and services
- Identify new ways of cross selling to existing clients
- Identify new ways of reaching existing markets
- Collaborate with the Service Line Leaders to focus on business development opportunities.
- Generate leads and with prospective clients
- Meet with prospective clients
- Have a good understanding of the businesses services and be able to advise others about them
- Discuss promotional strategy and activities with the marketing department
- Attend seminars, conferences, and events where appropriate in the professional services industry
- Keep abreast of trends and changes in the business world
- Researching organisations and individuals to find new opportunities
- Developing quotes and proposals for clients including presenting such to relevant potential client boards and committees
- Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met
- Evaluate performance by analysing and interpreting data and metrics
- Developing a system and process of tracking and monitoring business development initiatives and targets
- Write and submit reports to the CEO in all matters of importance
- Interact with the Regional heads of Africa to develop inbound and outbound business development initiatives
- Ensure timeous responses to requests for proposals
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- Must have a Bachelor’s degree
- 3 years minimum experience in business development
- Must have professional services industry experience (non negotiable)
- Must be a self-starter
- Must be able to reflect high energy levels
- Must be able to interact with senior stake holders
