Business Development Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Jun 8, 2021

Our client within the consulting sector is looking for a Business Development Manager who will report directly into the CEO. Client DetailsOur client is a multinational accounting consultancy with it’s global head office in the UK.DescriptionThe job responsibilities will include the following:

  • Research and identify new business opportunities – including new markets, growth areas, trends, customers, partnerships, products, and services
  • Identify new ways of cross selling to existing clients
  • Identify new ways of reaching existing markets
  • Collaborate with the Service Line Leaders to focus on business development opportunities.
  • Generate leads and with prospective clients
  • Meet with prospective clients
  • Have a good understanding of the businesses services and be able to advise others about them
  • Discuss promotional strategy and activities with the marketing department
  • Attend seminars, conferences, and events where appropriate in the professional services industry
  • Keep abreast of trends and changes in the business world
  • Researching organisations and individuals to find new opportunities
  • Developing quotes and proposals for clients including presenting such to relevant potential client boards and committees
  • Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met
  • Evaluate performance by analysing and interpreting data and metrics
  • Developing a system and process of tracking and monitoring business development initiatives and targets
  • Write and submit reports to the CEO in all matters of importance
  • Interact with the Regional heads of Africa to develop inbound and outbound business development initiatives
  • Ensure timeous responses to requests for proposals

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

  • Must have a Bachelor’s degree
  • 3 years minimum experience in business development
  • Must have professional services industry experience (non negotiable)
  • Must be a self-starter
  • Must be able to reflect high energy levels
  • Must be able to interact with senior stake holders

Job OfferMarket related package

