Business Development Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the consulting sector is looking for a Business Development Manager who will report directly into the CEO. Client DetailsOur client is a multinational accounting consultancy with it’s global head office in the UK.DescriptionThe job responsibilities will include the following:

Research and identify new business opportunities – including new markets, growth areas, trends, customers, partnerships, products, and services

Identify new ways of cross selling to existing clients

Identify new ways of reaching existing markets

Collaborate with the Service Line Leaders to focus on business development opportunities.

Generate leads and with prospective clients

Meet with prospective clients

Have a good understanding of the businesses services and be able to advise others about them

Discuss promotional strategy and activities with the marketing department

Attend seminars, conferences, and events where appropriate in the professional services industry

Keep abreast of trends and changes in the business world

Researching organisations and individuals to find new opportunities

Developing quotes and proposals for clients including presenting such to relevant potential client boards and committees

Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met

Evaluate performance by analysing and interpreting data and metrics

Developing a system and process of tracking and monitoring business development initiatives and targets

Write and submit reports to the CEO in all matters of importance

Interact with the Regional heads of Africa to develop inbound and outbound business development initiatives

Ensure timeous responses to requests for proposals

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

Must have a Bachelor’s degree

3 years minimum experience in business development

Must have professional services industry experience (non negotiable)

Must be a self-starter

Must be able to reflect high energy levels

Must be able to interact with senior stake holders

Job OfferMarket related package

