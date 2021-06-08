Franchised retailer requires a Butchery Manager. Must have at least 5 years experience as a Butchery Manager servicing the township market. Must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence, no criminal record and contactable job related references. CV must include proof of the above as well as all competency and training certificates to support the application. Failure to include the supporting documentation will disqualify the candidate. Email CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Meat
- Hygiene standards
- Food safety standards
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Branded Retailer (Franchised)