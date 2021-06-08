Butchery Manager

Franchised retailer requires a Butchery Manager. Must have at least 5 years experience as a Butchery Manager servicing the township market. Must have a valid Code 8 drivers licence, no criminal record and contactable job related references. CV must include proof of the above as well as all competency and training certificates to support the application. Failure to include the supporting documentation will disqualify the candidate. Email CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Meat

Hygiene standards

Food safety standards

Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Branded Retailer (Franchised)

