Client Liaison Officer at Bidvest Bank

To provide a front-line service to our customers, utilizing knowledge of the Fleet and Asset Division’s service offering and that of the customer’s business. To ensure operational requirements of client base is satisfied accurately and timeously as laid out by the policies and procedures. Central contact point in the management of the contract ensuring superior and consistent service delivery standards are implemented and maintained.

Qualifications:

Matric with Fleet Administrative experience/Fleet Management Diploma/Marketing or Sales Diploma or degree

Experience:

Previous client relationship management

3 – 5 years’ experience within the Fleet industry, preferably within Leasing Environment and knowledge of the Road Traffic Act

FINANCE

Cost Containment:

Expense management

Revenue Protection:

Scrutinize CIS monthly to ensure all units on lease correctly billed to customers

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Customer Visitation:

All customers met on monthly basis to discuss fleet matters

Customer Queries:

Timeously resolve all customer queries

Customer Complaints:

All complaints logged and resolved within 48 hours with feedback to customers

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

License Renewals:

Ensure all licence discs are obtained and delivered to customers before licence expiry.

Change of Ownership:

Signed NCO document to be obtained from customer within 72 hours of vehicle being de-fleeted

MIS (Management Information)*:

Preparation of monthly customer reports for discussion with customers

Odometer Readings:

Preparation and presentation of monthly odo file in time for running of variable billing

Month End Processes:

Assist with month end stock taking and reporting

Documentation Management:

Capturing of VIR documents timeously and correctly

Manage the customer fleet replacement programme

Manage customer Request for Quotations and online Quoting Tool

Compilation of monthly meeting packs including agenda, minutes of meeting and reports

Short Term Rental management at regional level including RFQs, odometer readings, Check sheets and deliveries

Management of new vehicle deliveries including accessories, driver training and tracking

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Personal Growth:

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank

Training:

Identify any training needs

Internal and external customer satisfaction:

Turnaround times met with positive attitude, compassion and willingness to assist and all within set timelines

Take personal accountability for the resolution of queries, enhancing customer service and experience

FINANCE

Cost Containment:

Expense management

Revenue Protection:

Scrutinize CIS monthly to ensure all units on lease correctly billed to customers

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Customer Visitation:

All customers met on monthly basis to discuss fleet matters

Customer Queries:

Timeously resolve all customer queries

Customer Complaints:

All complaints logged and resolved within 48 hours with feedback to customers

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

License Renewals:

Ensure all licence discs are obtained and delivered to customers before licence expiry.

Change of Ownership:

Signed NCO document to be obtained from customer within 72 hours of vehicle being de-fleeted

MIS (Management Information)*:

Preparation of monthly customer reports for discussion with customers

Odometer Readings:

Preparation and presentation of monthly odo file in time for running of variable billing

Month End Processes:

Assist with month end stock taking and reporting

Documentation Management:

Capturing of VIR documents timeously and correctly

Manage the customer fleet replacement programme

Manage customer Request for Quotations and online Quoting Tool

Compilation of monthly meeting packs including agenda, minutes of meeting and reports

Short Term Rental management at regional level including RFQs, odometer readings, Check sheets and deliveries

Management of new vehicle deliveries including accessories, driver training and tracking

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Personal Growth:

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank

Training:

Identify any training needs

Internal and external customer satisfaction:

Turnaround times met with positive attitude, compassion and willingness to assist and all within set timelines

Take personal accountability for the resolution of queries, enhancing customer service and experience

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

self confidence

Teamwork

Adaptability

Building relationships

Energy and drive

Independence

Leadership

Conscientiousness

Advanced Excel skills

Verbal And Written Communication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position