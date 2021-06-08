Corporate Finance Analyst

The role requires an individual who has worked in the corporate finance and/or the investment space who is looking for a “cradle to the grave” deal analysis role which will also involve some aspects of relationship building.

You will work closely with the executive to assist with the analysis of potential deals and the drawing up of investment proposals for presentation to the Credit committee.

The role requires:

Completed CFA with BCom Honours or similar Post Grad /Under Grad combo.

4 – 5 years working in a similar corporate finance or investment analysis environment

If you have the relevant qualifications and working experience, and are interested in the position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] .

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and If you have not heard from us by the end of June 2021, please consider your application unsuccessful.

