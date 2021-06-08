DATA SQL Warehouse Developer

Company: Well-known, Large, Insurance and Investments Organisation
Location: Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote
Type: On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.
Salary: R720 000 – R740 000 GROSS CTC per annum – Includes 15 days holiday, Sick Leave.
Job Purpose
- Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:
- IT Degree.
- 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.
- Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
- Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.
Experience & Skills:
Development Software
- Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).
- Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
- Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).
- Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).
- Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
- Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).
- Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.
- Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
- MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.
Repository type
- Must be able to source data from different repositories.
- Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
- Must have knowledge of NoSQL would be an advantage.
- Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
- Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application
Modelling
- Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).
- Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.
- Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.
- Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.
- Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.
Data Transportation
- Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.
- Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).
- Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).
- Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.
- Must be familiar with source to target mapping.
Governance and Framework
- Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.
- Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.
- Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.
Methodologies
- Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.
- Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.
- Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.
- Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
- Have clear documentation and communication skills.
- Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.
Principles
- Be familiar with Software development principles such as SOLID, TDD, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling.
- Be familiar with design patterns in data development industry.
- Have a clear understanding of Data warehouse principles.
- Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).
- Have knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage.
- Have knowledge of repository pattern would be an advantage.
- Be familiar with the concept of Data Marts.
- Must be familiar with abstraction techniques.
Duties and Key Areas of Responsibilities:
- Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
- Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing, and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
- Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
- Contribute to User acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client service.
- Self-management and teamwork
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Personal & Behavioral Traits:
- Business Acumen
- Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Collaboration
- Ability to Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
Desired Skills:
- DATA Warehouse
- Kimball
- TOGAF
- ZACHMAN
- ETL Software
- DATA Modelling
- Data Lake
- Snowflake
- MS SSRS
- PowerBI
- MS Visual Studio
- MS SSAS OLAP Software
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Finteq
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Leave