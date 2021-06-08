DATA SQL Warehouse Developer

Jun 8, 2021

Company: Well-known, Large, Insurance and Investments Organisation
Location: Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote
Type: On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.
Salary: R720 000 – R740 000 GROSS CTC per annum – Includes 15 days holiday, Sick Leave.

Job Purpose

  • Develop, maintain, and support a portfolio of software applications and services to ensure improved business efficiencies and that are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT Degree.
  • 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.
  • Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
  • Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Experience & Skills:

Development Software

  • Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).
  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).
  • Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).
  • Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.
  • Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
  • MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Repository type

  • Must be able to source data from different repositories.
  • Must be fully acquainted with Microsoft SQL Server repository.
  • Must have knowledge of NoSQL would be an advantage.
  • Must have knowledge of Data Lake would be an advantage.
  • Must have the ability to source data from any repository in an appropriate manner with the appropriate application

Modelling

  • Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).
  • Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.
  • Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.
  • Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.
  • Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.

Data Transportation

  • Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.
  • Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).
  • Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).
  • Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.
  • Must be familiar with source to target mapping.

Governance and Framework

  • Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.
  • Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.
  • Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.

Methodologies

  • Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.
  • Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.
  • Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.
  • Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
  • Have clear documentation and communication skills.
  • Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Principles

  • Be familiar with Software development principles such as SOLID, TDD, Separation of Concerns, Loose Coupling.
  • Be familiar with design patterns in data development industry.
  • Have a clear understanding of Data warehouse principles.
  • Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).
  • Have knowledge of Domain driven design would be an advantage.
  • Have knowledge of repository pattern would be an advantage.
  • Be familiar with the concept of Data Marts.
  • Must be familiar with abstraction techniques.

Duties and Key Areas of Responsibilities:

  • Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritise requests.
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
  • Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing, and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to User acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback, and provides exceptional client service.
  • Self-management and teamwork
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders.
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Personal & Behavioral Traits:

  • Business Acumen
  • Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Collaboration
  • Ability to Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Finteq

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Leave

