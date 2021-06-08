Delivery Manager ( Payment Solutions )

Our client is trusted to implement, manage and enhance payment systems and solutions in many different payment environments throughout Africa. The regional delivery manager is accountable for the delivery of solutions and services (pre-sales, implementation, and support) to our customers in region. The delivery manager establishes processes and mechanisms designed to ensure consistently high service performance; manages employees and monitors their throughput and the quality of their output; evaluates customer feedback and strives to ensure that sound processes and tools are applied for the delivery of quality professional services and support. The delivery manager has general oversight over all customer projects in region and is ultimately accountable for what and how we deliver to our customers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Promote customer satisfaction and ensure projects are delivered in scope and on time by managing resource allocation, skills to projects and the quality of the delivery of the project.

Interface with customers, third parties as well as management, sales, and project teams about new and ongoing engagements.

Co-ordinate activities, resources and information related to project delivery, ensuring it is relevant and up to date.

Liaise with clients to identify project requirements, scope and timelines.

Track the progress and quality of internal work being performed by technical teams.

Determine the resources (time, money, equipment, etc.) required to complete each project.

Develop a schedule for project completion that effectively allocates resources to the activities and revise as required.

Regularly review the progress and quality of the project and ensure that it meets the scope requirements.

Provide service delivery support and direction to project team for the following activities: project governance, planning, resource/capacity planning, scoping, estimation, implementation, testing, go-live and post go-live support.

Support services resources in meeting individual deliverables through approach review and routine progress tracking.

Customer and internal conflict management, working closely with the other teams and managers (support manager, sales team, bespoke development team, etc.) to achieve realistic outcomes for projects and support.

Drive the management and resolution of project and support escalations.

Ensure that the delivery team is proactively driving project and service engagements to completion at optimal pace.

Resource capacity planning and line management.

Track and ensure the profitability of the regional delivery function against budgeted targets.

Ensure that estimates and pricing of delivery is fair and equitable to customers, both in terms of delivery from within the regional team as well as from other teams e.g. the Bespoke Development team.

Assist the sales team in determining pricing as a function of value to customer, rather than just effort where applicable.

Enable high performance and delivery by services team through process definition and provision of access to resources (e.g. tools and materials).

Promote and enable the professional development of the services team.

Ensure that services and solutions provided to the market align with the companies vision and strategy and represents the optimal combination of what the company offers.

SKILLS:

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail

Excellent timekeeping and self-management skills

Ability to effectively delegate and identify resource needs

Ability to manage a team

Account management skills

Ability to deal with escalations

Ensure SLAs and commitments to our customers are met as it relates to project delivery

Knowledge and understanding project management methodologies, frameworks or best practices

Ability to positively influence others to achieve results

Contribute to service delivery and organizational effectiveness

EXPECTATIONS

The regional delivery manager is required to

Interface with the Regional Sales Team

Managing Presales activity (customer meetings, contributing to and reviewing sales proposals, …)

Enforcing SLA between Global Operations (GO) and Sales (rate cards, type of services, structure of deals,)

Acting as communication channel between GO and Sales (Resourcing Requests, Product Roadmaps, Customer Feedback,…)

Line Management of regional GO resources

Ensuring each individual is set up for success (has all tools and support to perform role)

Creating Career Development plans (Training)

Managing Leave

Performing Recruitment function (as approved by the Exec Team)

Acting as communication channel between the company and Employees

Resource Management

Managing resource allocations as required by regional projects

Ensuring billable utilization rate in region meets target as set by Exec Team (weekly timesheet reviews)

Interface into GO management team to request assistance with resource requests (or to offer resources to other regions)

Customers

Ensure all regional projects have a profitability margin as per the set target

Keep Customer Satisfaction a priority as far as is feasible

Other tasks

Perform billable project work targeting an agreed personal billable utilization rate

Perform peripheral tasks as required by the global organisation

Accountable for all delivery in region

Work with project teams to meet timelines.

Assist project managers with tracking of billable time, estimations, and scope requirements.

Manage the relationship with the customer, ensuring regular meetings and feedback sessions are held.

Co-ordinate with internal departments to ensure the delivery of quality solutions to our customers.

Working with customers across various geographical territories (some travel may be required in region)

Other tasks, as communicated by leadership, related to the position that may be required from time to time depending on team/management requirements.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree, or significant relevant work experience.

Previous project management, team lead and management experience.

Thorough understanding of Retail Payments, both from a functional and operational perspective.

Desired Skills:

payments

retail payments

customer service

