Device Integration Specialist at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

We integrate with hundreds of telematics devices using our custom built device gateway platform built in C# running on dotnetcore in Docker containers.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain existing device integrations
  • Implement new device protocols
  • Troubleshoot and debug device integrations
  • Set up and configure sample device hardware

Requirements

  • Proven work experience as a back-end developer
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation
  • Experience with C#
  • Existing experience with binary protocol handling a plus

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Device Integration Specialist in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position