Device Integration Specialist at Red Ember Recruitment

We integrate with hundreds of telematics devices using our custom built device gateway platform built in C# running on dotnetcore in Docker containers.

Responsibilities:

Maintain existing device integrations

Implement new device protocols

Troubleshoot and debug device integrations

Set up and configure sample device hardware

Requirements

Proven work experience as a back-end developer

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation

Experience with C#

Existing experience with binary protocol handling a plus

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Device Integration Specialist in Cape Town.

