Device Integration Specialist at Red Ember Recruitment

We integrate with hundreds of telematics devices using our custom built device gateway platform built in C# running on dotnetcore in Docker containers.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain existing device integrations
- Implement new device protocols
- Troubleshoot and debug device integrations
- Set up and configure sample device hardware
Requirements
- Proven work experience as a back-end developer
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
- Ability to take ownership of projects from design to implementation
- Experience with C#
- Existing experience with binary protocol handling a plus
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting for a Device Integration Specialist in Cape Town.