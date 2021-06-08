Dispatch Clerk

Duties:

1. Dispatching of stock to customers according to FIFO.

2. Daily updating of physical finished goods into Syspro.

3. Maintain 100% stock accuracy.

4. Looks for ways to improve service to customers and knows customer rating.

5. Assist with the planning of trucks and links with transporter.

6. Maintain and manage health, safety, environmental and ergonomic standards

7. Provide on the job training to subordinates.

8. Management of subordinates (attendance, absence control, discipline).

9. Participate in stock take.

Requirements:

1. NQF 4 (Minimum)

2. 2 years leadership experience in an automotive manufacturing environment

3. Automotive warehousing experience (ADVANTAGEOUS) 6 years minimum.

4. Valid forklift License ( ADVANTAGEOUS)

5. Computer literate (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint) SYSPRO

6. A working knowledge of IATF16949 Quality Management System

7. Problem solving techniques / Analytical

8. Ability to manage people

9. Basic administrative skills

10. Personal attributes: confident, good communication skills, motivated, resilient, results driven

