Entrepreneur Recruiter at Raizcorp

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

We are looking for a dynamic natural hunter who can find and recruit top entrepreneurial talent for Raizcorp programmes. The entrepreneur recruiter or Entrepreneurial Scout (ES) needs to genuinely care about the journey of the entrepreneur. The ES needs to be a self-starter, someone who not only relies on incoming leads but an individual who will headhunt and be determined to succeed.

WHAT DOES THIS ROLE DO?

The Entrepreneurial Scout is enthusiastic about scouting and finding suitable entrepreneurs for the various business-development programmes delivered by Raizcorp. The suitable candidate needs talent in building relationships with channel partners. The ES puts prospective entrepreneurs through a rigorous selection process to assess if they are a fit for our programmes and programme sponsors. The ES must be able to profile people well and be discerning in order to sift through the fluff that a potential entrepreneur may speak and get to the nitty gritty.

WHAT EXPERIENCE IS PREFERRED?

You should have at least five years’ previous experience in the sales and / or recruitment industries. Also previous Entrepreneur background would be added bonus.

WHAT KIND OF PERSONALITY WILL EXCEL IN THIS ROLE?

The ideal candidate should love a high-paced working environment and be proactive team player, someone who has strong resolve for working under hectic pressure and is deadline and target driven.

MINIMUN REQUIREMENTS

Minimum national diploma or degree-level qualification

Strong verbal communicator, able to liaise with entrepreneurs, clients and team members

Own previous entrepreneurial journey and experience is advantageous

Intermediate to advanced level Microsoft Office skills

Must have experience excelling in a high-volume sales and / or recruitment position

Must be experienced in and have exposure to different interviewing techniques

Head-hunting and cold-calling experience non-negotiable

Driver’s licence and own car is mandatory.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Proactive and solution orientated

Exceptional communicator with a love for people

Meticulous eye for detail

Internal locus of control with real passion for quality work

Proactive team player

Ability to manage under pressure

Emotional maturity and ability to take ownership and accountability

Ability to take constructive criticism and take corrective action to make improvements.

Desired Skills:

Headhunting

Negotiate

Leads Generate

Cold Calling

Entrepreneurial

Outbound Marketing

Persuasive Marketing

Consultative Selling

Recruitment

Enterpreneur

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Established in 2000, Raizcorp was created to grow and develop entrepreneurs in different contexts and in different stages of their lifecycles. Raizcorp has since evolved into different divisions that service the specific needs of entrepreneurs and those who support them.

