Full stack developer

Role Purpose: As a Developer within the Cyber Prevent team you will be tasked with API integration development between various different security platforms to help automate mundane operational tasks and ensure security data is represented and stored to be used for security reporting and bi dashboards. You will also work on a frontend application that will assist users in interacting with data and help manage the various security processes.

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to

Assist with development of an application backend to integrate with various different APIs.

Automate various mundane operation tasks.

Assist with development of web frontend to allow users to interact with security data.

Automate various manual security management and compliance processes.

Ideal Candidate for this role will have

Matric essential

Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other related fields.

At least 2-3 years experience in software development.

Extensive knowledge of software development and its technologies.

Strong knowledge of Javascript (NodeJS) Python and SQL.

Experience using Oracle DB, linux servers, docker, Java, PHP, CSS, HTML.

Strong knowledge on secure coding practices.

Strong knowledge of user interfaces.

Learn more/Apply for this position