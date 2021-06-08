Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer with skills in JAVA, C#. Previous experience in Scripting and Cloud platforms.
Responsibilities
- Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
- Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
- Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
- Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
- Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)
- Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
- Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
- Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
- Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines
- Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
- Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications
- Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.
Education and experience required
- Completed IT Degree or BSc required
- 3 – 8 years’ experience
- Experience working in an agile environment
- Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
- Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design
- Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
- Experience with open-source relational databases
- Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus),
- Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
- Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
- Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)
- Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly
- Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
- Experience with Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
- Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- C#
- Python
- Perl
- JavaScript
- Azure
- AWS & Google Cloud Platform