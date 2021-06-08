Full Stack Developer

Jun 8, 2021

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer with skills in JAVA, C#. Previous experience in Scripting and Cloud platforms.

Responsibilities

  • Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions
  • Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
  • Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
  • Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
  • Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)
  • Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes
  • Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.
  • Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services
  • Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines
  • Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.
  • Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications
  • Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

Education and experience required

  • Completed IT Degree or BSc required
  • 3 – 8 years’ experience
  • Experience working in an agile environment
  • Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
  • Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
  • Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design
  • Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST
  • Experience with open-source relational databases
  • Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc
  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus),
  • Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines
  • Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git
  • Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)
  • Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly
  • Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python
  • Experience with Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform
  • Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos
  • Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions
  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • C#
  • Python
  • Perl
  • JavaScript
  • Azure
  • AWS & Google Cloud Platform

