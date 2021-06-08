Full Stack Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6-month opportunity open for a Full Stack Developer with skills in JAVA, C#. Previous experience in Scripting and Cloud platforms.

Responsibilities

Evaluate analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development & provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions

Quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Support the development of CI / CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / similar tools and deploying to multi-site Kubernetes environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques leveraging e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRElic and tracing using Zipkin/Jaeger

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Jenkins, Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes

Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with integrated teams and other developers to improve and evolve technical products and services

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture & Infrastructure guidelines

Provide input into project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications

Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices and continuously evolve existing knowledge & skill in preparation for cross domain and other experiences e.g. Secure Side, Testing, Infrastructure solutions etc.

Education and experience required

Completed IT Degree or BSc required

3 – 8 years’ experience

Experience working in an agile environment

Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Experience with test-driven development and domain driven design

Solid understanding of messaging protocols and web services like SOAP and REST

Experience with open-source relational databases

Knowledge of application server containers: Tomcat, Jetty, JBoss, NodeJS, IIS, .Net Core etc

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Experience with CI / CD tools (like Jenkins, Bamboo, TFS, Azure Devops) and Artifact Management (preferably Nexus),

Ability to create and maintain sophisticated CI / CD pipelines

Strong understanding of version control and related concepts and techniques, particularly Git

Experience with appropriate unit testing framework(s)

Comfortable with stubbing tools like wiremock and/or hoverfly

Experience with scripting languages like Bash and/or Python

Experience with Cloud platforms e.g. Azure, AWS & Google Cloud Platform

Familiar with OAuth, Open Connect ID and SAML, preferably with an understanding of AD / LDAP / Kerberos

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve technical problems (Front End, Back End OR Middleware) with high quality solutions

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle including

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Python

Perl

JavaScript

Azure

AWS & Google Cloud Platform

