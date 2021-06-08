Group Risk Manager

We have a Group Risk Manager vacancy in the retail industry, part of listed entities. Long-established brands. Greater Cape Town area. R Neg + performance bonus

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Group Risk Manager is responsible to ensure the overall delivery of the agreed Risk Management priorities for the Group. Responsibilities include conducting extensive research and assessments to identify, evaluate and monitor risk levels and developing contingency plans and solutions that reduce and control risks and liabilities.

Group Risk Management Framework and Strategy

Establish and maintain a group risk management framework and strategy

Establish and provide key input into the Group’s Combined Assurance framework and chairs committees that involve the “three lines of defense” roleplayers that oversee the enterprise risk management process

Implement, maintain and make decisions to evaluate and review the risk management strategy to ensure compliance

Risk assessments and analysis

Conduct detailed risk assessments and developing key risk indicators to proactively identify risks

Ensuring that significant findings are documented on risk registers and monitoring progress to mitigate risks

Analyze market trends, reports, statistics, and relevant documentation

Obtaining a good understanding of the business environment, including strategic and operational goals in order to identify new and emerging risks

Observe and assess internal operations and evaluate risk levels

Monitoring of exposures compared to the risk appetite

Policies and Practices

Establish and maintain the risk tolerance levels of the Group through the correct and appropriate policies and practices

Develops risk management tools and practices to assess, monitor and analyze enterprise risks within the corporate and operating business units according to the Group Risk Management Framework

Drafting of applicable policies

Ensure the Group’s risk management policies and practices are aligned to applicable regulations, regulators, and strategic imperatives of the Group

Continually review and improve risk management policies and practices

Reporting and Budgeting

Overall coordination and aggregation of risks within the Group in order to provide an overview of key risks

Reports the management of risk according to the Group Risk Management Framework to the relevant audiences, e.g. ARC, SEC, Group, and Divisional Exco

Prepare and present risk assessment reports and proposals

Prepare and manages the risk-management budget

Stakeholder Management

Engage with and meet internal and external stakeholder needs and expectations

Internal networking and cross-functional collaboration

Advocacy and training, i.e. liaising with Exco’s and Senior Leadership regarding the most significant risks to the business, ensuring business heads understand the risks that might affect them, and ensuring individuals understand their responsibility and accountability for risk management

Policy and compliance audits, which includes liaising with internal and external auditors, Group

Compliance, Legal, and other assurance providers

Provide consultation to all operational risk management activities in the Group

JOB INCUMBENT REQUIREMENTS

EE position.

CA and/or Certified Risk Management Professional certification would be advantageous

BComm Hons commerce or law degree, or a related field required

5 years experience in Corporate Risk Management

Should be able to provide expert advice on risk management issues and combined assurance model implementation

Proficiency in risk management, financial analysis, and related software

Ability to handle private, sensitive, confidential information appropriately

Strong analytical, numerical/ statistical, presentation and problem-solving skills

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Experience within a listed environment is an advantage

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

