Installation and Support Technician

Reference: SL 50172

Our client is seeking Installation and Support Technicians within the IT/Restaurant (Hospitality) Industry

Minimum Requirements:

IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)

Windows networking experience

Must have at least 2 years’ experience in the IT field

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license (essential)

Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances

Previous hospitality industry experience always great

Hours not standard 8:00 – 17:00 (eg. Shift hours from 14:00 – 22:00, shifts can be implemented at different starting and end times as well depending on the client requirements) with installations and handholding

Standby Availability- Week and Weekends

Travelling/Travelling on short notice

Installations/Handholding on short notice

Candidates must be able to work under pressure and handle stressful situations

Preferable:

MCSA

MCSE

Network Administration

Network Cabling

Point of Sale Experience

TCP/IP

SQL

Candidates needs to be extremely flexible and generally staff that have some hospitality industry background seem to adapt the best.

Desired Skills:

Network Cabling

MCSE

MCSA

Point of Sale Experience

TCP/IP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position