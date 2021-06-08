Installation and Support Technician

Jun 8, 2021

Reference: SL 50172
Our client is seeking Installation and Support Technicians within the IT/Restaurant (Hospitality) Industry

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)
  • Windows networking experience
  • Must have at least 2 years’ experience in the IT field
  • IT Technical Support background (essential)
  • Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
  • Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license (essential)
  • Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances
  • Previous hospitality industry experience always great
  • Hours not standard 8:00 – 17:00 (eg. Shift hours from 14:00 – 22:00, shifts can be implemented at different starting and end times as well depending on the client requirements) with installations and handholding
  • Standby Availability- Week and Weekends
  • Travelling/Travelling on short notice
  • Installations/Handholding on short notice
  • Candidates must be able to work under pressure and handle stressful situations

Preferable:

  • MCSA
  • MCSE
  • Network Administration
  • Network Cabling
  • Point of Sale Experience
  • TCP/IP
  • SQL

Candidates needs to be extremely flexible and generally staff that have some hospitality industry background seem to adapt the best.

Desired Skills:

  • Network Cabling
  • MCSE
  • MCSA
  • Point of Sale Experience
  • TCP/IP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

