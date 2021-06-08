Installation and Support Technician

Reference: SL 50172
Our client is seeking Installation and Support Technicians within the IT/Restaurant (Hospitality) Industry
Minimum Requirements:
- IT qualification is highly recommended (preferably with N+ and A+)
- Windows networking experience
- Must have at least 2 years’ experience in the IT field
- IT Technical Support background (essential)
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
- Own reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license (essential)
- Must be willing to work irregular hours and to travel long distances
- Previous hospitality industry experience always great
- Hours not standard 8:00 – 17:00 (eg. Shift hours from 14:00 – 22:00, shifts can be implemented at different starting and end times as well depending on the client requirements) with installations and handholding
- Standby Availability- Week and Weekends
- Travelling/Travelling on short notice
- Installations/Handholding on short notice
- Candidates must be able to work under pressure and handle stressful situations
Preferable:
- MCSA
- MCSE
- Network Administration
- Network Cabling
- Point of Sale Experience
- TCP/IP
- SQL
Candidates needs to be extremely flexible and generally staff that have some hospitality industry background seem to adapt the best.
Desired Skills:
- Network Cabling
- MCSE
- MCSA
- Point of Sale Experience
- TCP/IP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree