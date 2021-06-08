Junior Commercial Law Partner

Junior commercial attorney – partner
4-6 years PQE experience in Corporate and Commercial Law.
Must have sufficient own practice with portable client base.
Addded advantage would be experience in mining and natural resourceslaw.
Desired Skills:
- corporate
- mining
- natural resources
- commercial
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The opportunity exists to join a team consisting of a dynamic range of specialist lawyers in the field of mining, natural resources, and [URL Removed] firm has been recognised as a leading law firm by the Legal 500 for EMEA 2021,
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Opportunity to join a dynamic and internationally highly regarded specialist legal team