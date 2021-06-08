Junior Commercial Law Partner

Junior commercial attorney – partner

4-6 years PQE experience in Corporate and Commercial Law.

Must have sufficient own practice with portable client base.

Addded advantage would be experience in mining and natural resourceslaw.

Desired Skills:

corporate

mining

natural resources

commercial

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The opportunity exists to join a team consisting of a dynamic range of specialist lawyers in the field of mining, natural resources, and [URL Removed] firm has been recognised as a leading law firm by the Legal 500 for EMEA 2021,

Employer & Job Benefits:

Opportunity to join a dynamic and internationally highly regarded specialist legal team

