Junior – Mid Level Developer at Headhunters

Jun 8, 2021

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ a Junior – Mid Level Developer.

Requirements:

  • Strong development skills utilizing web technologies
  • Uses the latest modern web technologies to get the most from user interfaces
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle
  • Experience developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems
  • Use of GIT as version control
  • Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code

Experience in any of the following languages:

  • Java
  • PHP
  • C#
  • Angular
  • React

Non negotiables:

  • Candidate must have 5 to 10 years experience
  • Candidate must have a relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma

Advantageous:

  • Worked with Linux
  • Design patterns
  • Has done unit testing and understands principles of Extreme programming

Attributes:

  • Candidate must be able to interact and work with a dynamic and ambitious team
  • Good communicator and team player
  • Positive attitude
  • Candidate has a strong ethos of writing high quality applications
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications developed
  • Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines
  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
  • Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

