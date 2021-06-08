Junior – Mid Level Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ a Junior – Mid Level Developer.
Requirements:
- Strong development skills utilizing web technologies
- Uses the latest modern web technologies to get the most from user interfaces
- Exposure to the full software life cycle
- Experience developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems
- Use of GIT as version control
- Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code
Experience in any of the following languages:
- Java
- PHP
- C#
- Angular
- React
Non – negotiables:
- Candidate must have 5 to 10 years experience
- Candidate must have a relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma
Advantageous:
- Worked with Linux
- Design patterns
- Has done unit testing and understands principles of Extreme programming
Attributes:
- Candidate must be able to interact and work with a dynamic and ambitious team
- Good communicator and team player
- Positive attitude
- Candidate has a strong ethos of writing high quality applications
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications developed
- Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines
- Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
- Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.