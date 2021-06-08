Junior – Mid Level Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ a Junior – Mid Level Developer.

Requirements:

Strong development skills utilizing web technologies

Uses the latest modern web technologies to get the most from user interfaces

Exposure to the full software life cycle

Experience developing high performance, scalable, reliable systems

Use of GIT as version control

Proven experience meeting deadlines and delivering quality code

Experience in any of the following languages:

Java

PHP

C#

Angular

React

Non – negotiables:

Candidate must have 5 to 10 years experience

Candidate must have a relevant Bachelors Degree/Diploma

Advantageous:

Worked with Linux

Design patterns

Has done unit testing and understands principles of Extreme programming

Attributes:

Candidate must be able to interact and work with a dynamic and ambitious team

Good communicator and team player

Positive attitude

Candidate has a strong ethos of writing high quality applications

Strong problem-solving skills

Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications developed

Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines

Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

