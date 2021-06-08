Litigation Secretary at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in the V&A Waterfront is looking to employ a Litigation Secretary to join their team.
Responsibilities
- Dictaphone and copy typing of a wide range of documents
- Preparing notices and pleadings
- Incorporating amendments to documents and ability to cross reference clauses.
- Preparing resource and client files
- Administrating and organizing professionals’ practices (diary management, answering telephone calls and tracking messages in the absence of team members.
- Preparing accounts for clients and prompt time capturing.
- Follow up payments of debtors.
- FICA administration: following up to ensure the FICA requirements are complete
- Assisting with general office management and personnel administration related to the practice.
Requirements
- 3-5 years experience as a legal secretary in a Litigation department
- Matric essential
- Secretarial diploma/legal secretarial diploma/paralegal qualification advantageous
- Full working knowledge of all MS packages
- Knowledge of File site and CMS would be advantageous