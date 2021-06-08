Litigation Secretary at O’Brien Recruitment

A well-established company based in the V&A Waterfront is looking to employ a Litigation Secretary to join their team.

Responsibilities

Dictaphone and copy typing of a wide range of documents

Preparing notices and pleadings

Incorporating amendments to documents and ability to cross reference clauses.

Preparing resource and client files

Administrating and organizing professionals’ practices (diary management, answering telephone calls and tracking messages in the absence of team members.

Preparing accounts for clients and prompt time capturing.

Follow up payments of debtors.

FICA administration: following up to ensure the FICA requirements are complete

Assisting with general office management and personnel administration related to the practice.

Requirements

3-5 years experience as a legal secretary in a Litigation department

Matric essential

Secretarial diploma/legal secretarial diploma/paralegal qualification advantageous

Full working knowledge of all MS packages

Knowledge of File site and CMS would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position