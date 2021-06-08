Mechanical Engineer Pr.Eng- Cape Town

Jun 8, 2021

The Role: An Engineering consulting company requires a Mechanical Engineer, registered with ECSA to provide expertise on their Building [URL Removed] and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • Min. 3 years experience in mechanical engineering experience – Investigation, designing and reporting on HVAC, Wet services, and Fire Protections Services within the building services industry. Contracts management, financial control including liaising with Clients and Contractors.
  • Min. 3 years experience in projects and leading teams.

Essential Qualification:

  • BTech or BEng Mechanical
  • Registered with ECSA – [URL Removed] or [URL Removed]

Preferred Qualifications:

  • B.Eng Mechanical
  • ECSA – [URL Removed]

Key Accountabilities: KPA’S:

  • Reading and responding to queries regarding ongoing projects.
  • Financial Control ?? Fee proposals, invoicing, and certification
  • Design and Review HVAC, Wet, and Fire Services.
  • Arrange and attend Meetings
  • Reading and Writing of reports.
  • Visit construction sites for quality control
  • Set up tender documents including Specifications and Bills of quantities.
  • Liaising with other professional team members with regards to past, current and future projects.

Personality and Attributes: Personality Attributes:

  • Strong communication andwritten skills
  • Good organizational and co-ordination skills
  • Figure and detail orientated

Learn more/Apply for this position