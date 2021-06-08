O&M Off-Grid PV Solar Technician (Botswana based)

Maun, Botswana

R540 000 per annum

Are you a problem solver who can find solutions to problems with limited resources and always make-a-plan?

Is this you?

You are either from Botswana or wanting to go there to live long-term! You are an innovative individual who enjoys being out in the field and not in an office. Oh- and you are passionate about renewable energy, of course!

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be based in Botswana as the off-grid technician. It’s a bit remote but you know how to get by on limited resources and invented the term ‘maak ‘n plan!’

You will be responsible for overseeing all sites daily, monitoring productions and system downtimes. You are an excellent communicator and deal with clients and your teams back in SA. You love being in the O&M space and have experience here so this will be a great opportunity and a change of scenery!

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for a leading renewables energy company specializing in off-grid and grid-tied solutions.

First prize is if you are currently in South Africa and could complete a 6 month training period working for your new company to learn the ropes. Then you would move back to Botswana and oversee all the sites. Or you are based in Botswana already and are seeking a new challenge and this job description has your name on it!

What you’ll need

You have an electrical trade test AND a wireman’s license. You have 3-5 year’s experience as a site technician. Your passport is valid and you have travelled outside of SA. Ideally you have solar PV experience already and are a hands-on electrically wired kind of person! Then what is very important is that you have a PASSION for renewables! You love green energy and want to be part of this sustainable world!

What you’ll get

You will be earning a market related salary and have the opportunity to join a growing company in a exponentially growing industry. You will also have the opportunity to move to Botswana if that is where you want to be or return to Botswana if you are originally from there!

How to apply

If you have read the above requirements and you feel you fit the bill, please contact Bianca and send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

