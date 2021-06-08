Payroll Clerk at Parliament of the RSA

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and to represent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government. The following opportunities exist at Parliament.

DIVISION: FINANCE MANAGEMENT OFFICE

PAYROLL CLERK

Remuneration package: R555 641 per annum

Closing date: 18 June 2021

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website: www .parliament .gov .za

Short-listed candidates will be subject to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Service and/or State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification checks and competency-based assessments.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment.

If you do not receive any response within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application has been unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Payroll Processing

Vip Payroll

Pastel Payroll

Finance

ACcount

Learn more/Apply for this position