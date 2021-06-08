Product Owner

Experience and Qualifications:
- BCom Degree or equivalent in IT
- Project management or scrum master qualification or certificate would be beneficial
- At least 3 years proven experience within a Rewards programme
- At least 3 years of product development experience
- Business analysis skills would be beneficial
- Proven experience in directing and coordinating a team of cross-functional specialists
- Experience within commercialisation roles will be an added advantage
Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
Drive for business success:
- Translate the Business Owners product strategy into a visible roadmap which is continuously updated and socialised to relevant stakeholders and teams
- Help to run planning and grooming sessions and actively participate in partnership with the channel owner who will ensure the product surfaces in the best way in the various digital channels
- Breakdown the product roadmap to support effective prioritization of features within the appropriate backlogs and report on progress against roadmap and against key product milestones
- Define important user stories having high business value in the product backlog so the value of the product is always maintained and ensure the user stories within the squad are focused on delivering an excellent client experience across both user stories and features and aligns to the product and business objectives
- Work closely with the Agile Project Manager to track the growth of the product and progression along the product roadmap, and participate actively in sprint reviews, sprint planning, and sprint retrospective meetings for realignment and learnings.
- Ensure that each product backlog item is appropriately stated and defined in the backlog, and work closely with the Business Analyst to ensure user acceptance criteria meets sprint expectations
- Maintain responsibility for release planning and negotiate priorities on other squads backlogs if dependencies occur
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment, and dedication in support of organizational values
- Act as the key point of contact for any issues/queries related to product backlog and strategy.
- Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes.
- Work with the development team and Scrum Master throughout sprints and remain available to the development team to answer any queries on product backlog items and to provide feedback on the running items in the sprint.
- Regularly meet with the stakeholders to discuss on the updates and alignment of all teams, inclusive of vendors and partners.
- Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance client service delivery
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
Enable client centricity within area of responsibility:
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on expectations to clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.
- Manage client query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes
Effectively lead team:
- Create a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership behaviour, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organisational values.
- Select and recruit suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and the company values.
- Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness.
- Enable a collaborative culture and sharing community whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members.
- Execute effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted.
- Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth.
- Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.
- Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
Manage budget and implement sound financial controls:
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation.
- Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes
- Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Competencies Required:
Business Acumen
- Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group.
Client Commitment
- Anticipates, meets, and exceeds clients needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness and ensures client centricity.
Drive For Results
- Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility, and execution to deliver business results.
Leads Change and Innovation
- Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
Collaboration
- Prioritises the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.
Impact and Influence
- Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of the company.
Self-Awareness and Insight
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.
Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.