Production Superintendent – Powder Plant

Job Description:

The successful candidate will lead high performance teams while overseeing activities related to the production and logistics of milk powder.

The successful jobholder will ensure that company procedures are maintained and adhered to in order to achieve agreed KPI’s which will include production volumes, yields, utility usages and product quality.

Further responsibilities will include coordinating production and maintenance, coordination and development of employees, production planning, stock control and ensuring that proper record keeping is practiced in order to comply with quality and safety systems aligned with international standards.

The incumbent will be expected to promote a high level of employee engagement and overall morale and will report to the Business Unit Manager.

Job Requirements:

The successful candidate must ideally have a tertiary qualification in operations/production management or engineering, a suitable qualification to facilitate sound staff management principles and at least 5 years managerial experience in a dairy production or FMCG environment. A sound practical knowledge of dairy processing, application of good manufacturing practices along with the ability to communicate well and motivate staff will be required for this position. Preference will be given to candidates with milk powder manufacturing experience.

