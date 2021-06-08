Profit Analyst at Woolworths

Main Purpose:

To assist the BU Financial Manager with providing the business with a sound system of performance management that is aligned with the achievement of companywide financial goals and balanced scorecard. To optimize the ongoing and sustainable profit performance of the decision by providing the necessary decision-making framework and support.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the BU Financial Manager with effective planning in the form of an annual budgeting which is regularly updated with a forecast. Liaise with the BU stakeholders to provide accurate, consolidate budgets and forecasts for the BU.

Budget & forecast variances are analysed and recommendations are made to correct or improve BU performance.

In-depth analysis is performed on key financial risk / opportunity areas in the business. The financial levers are understood and communicated to the business together with clear recommendations.

Key business initiatives are reviewed to ensure that they meet the required returns. Support is provided to the BU to present these cases to the Investment Committee. Implementation is reviewed to ensure delivery of benefits.

Identify cost management opportunities – processes or expenses – for ensuring a sound return for shareholders and make recommendations on how these should be dealt with

Make an effective and positive contribution to the Business unit in the execution of its strategy and in its performance, and to be recognised as such by the BU leadership team.

Play an effective role in the broader Finance team and the Planning and Performance team to ensure the combined delivery of the Finance strategy.

Key Competencies:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION

Relevant Financial qualification – B.Comm or CA (SA) or equivalent

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

CA (SA): 2-3 years commercial experience (if CA, then post qualifying experience)

Advanced Excel experience

FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

Able to develop and use financial models and to define key profit drivers

Able to explain financial models to line management.

Able to use models for ongoing Business Unit performance assessment and management.

Able to develop and produce clear financial management information.

Able to analyze financial information and make clear recommendations for improvement to line management – even when this is unpopular.

Able to communicate complex and often contentious matters to a wide range of audiences both verbally and in writing.

Able to inspire and motivate others around them

Able to effectively use latest decision support technologies & tools

“As a proud South African brand,Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goalswill be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

Clsoing date: 18 June 2021

