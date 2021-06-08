Project Coordinator

An opportunity for a Project Co-ordinator for one of our clients in an industrial development consultancy to be based in Cape Town – Observatory
PERMANENT POSITION
Responsibilities:
- Set and record own priorities on a weekly basis and support the setting and realisation of the teams weekly priorities using tools provided and update team shared diaries.
- Proof and send out invitations to Webinars, Working groups and other online and in-person session to clients through online meeting platforms (Zoom, Microsoft Teams).
- Make appropriate recommendations and arrangements for in-person sessions as per budget allowance (Venue, refreshments etc).
- Receive, record, and respond to service enquiries as per standard operating procedures.
- Receive, record, and report on responses and eventual participation levels in sessions.
- Support smooth running of sessions by providing backup support to the session facilitators.
- Convene and record minutes for other meetings including AGMs, Directors meetings, and other sessions under supervision of relevant team member.
- Track time and budget actuals against plan, capture data into project management tools provided and generate reports and invoices for team and finance support division.
- Follow up with debtors.
- Ensure documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately.
- Create and sustain good relationships with member firms and other stakeholders where appropriate.
- Contribute to business development by identifying areas for improvements and improved cost management activities.
- Make travel arrangements (both local and international) for team members and clients.
- Identify and undertake other ad hoc administrative tasks as may be necessary for effective functioning of the team.
Qualifications and Experience:
Essential:
- A Matric pass.
- Tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree) in business administration or similar.
- Minimum 3 years high level business administrative experience.
- A demonstrable record in required competencies.
- A demonstrable record of being receptive to and acquiring new skills.
Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.