Project Coordinator

An opportunity for a Project Co-ordinator for one of our clients in an industrial development consultancy to be based in Cape Town – Observatory

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities:

Set and record own priorities on a weekly basis and support the setting and realisation of the teams weekly priorities using tools provided and update team shared diaries.

Proof and send out invitations to Webinars, Working groups and other online and in-person session to clients through online meeting platforms (Zoom, Microsoft Teams).

Make appropriate recommendations and arrangements for in-person sessions as per budget allowance (Venue, refreshments etc).

Receive, record, and respond to service enquiries as per standard operating procedures.

Receive, record, and report on responses and eventual participation levels in sessions.

Support smooth running of sessions by providing backup support to the session facilitators.

Convene and record minutes for other meetings including AGMs, Directors meetings, and other sessions under supervision of relevant team member.

Track time and budget actuals against plan, capture data into project management tools provided and generate reports and invoices for team and finance support division.

Follow up with debtors.

Ensure documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately.

Create and sustain good relationships with member firms and other stakeholders where appropriate.

Contribute to business development by identifying areas for improvements and improved cost management activities.

Make travel arrangements (both local and international) for team members and clients.

Identify and undertake other ad hoc administrative tasks as may be necessary for effective functioning of the team.

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential:

A Matric pass.

Tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree) in business administration or similar.

Minimum 3 years high level business administrative experience.

A demonstrable record in required competencies.

A demonstrable record of being receptive to and acquiring new skills.

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

