Project Coordinator

Jun 8, 2021

An opportunity for a Project Co-ordinator for one of our clients in an industrial development consultancy to be based in Cape Town – Observatory
PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities:

  • Set and record own priorities on a weekly basis and support the setting and realisation of the teams weekly priorities using tools provided and update team shared diaries.
  • Proof and send out invitations to Webinars, Working groups and other online and in-person session to clients through online meeting platforms (Zoom, Microsoft Teams).
  • Make appropriate recommendations and arrangements for in-person sessions as per budget allowance (Venue, refreshments etc).
  • Receive, record, and respond to service enquiries as per standard operating procedures.
  • Receive, record, and report on responses and eventual participation levels in sessions.
  • Support smooth running of sessions by providing backup support to the session facilitators.
  • Convene and record minutes for other meetings including AGMs, Directors meetings, and other sessions under supervision of relevant team member.
  • Track time and budget actuals against plan, capture data into project management tools provided and generate reports and invoices for team and finance support division.
  • Follow up with debtors.
  • Ensure documentation is complete, current, and stored appropriately.
  • Create and sustain good relationships with member firms and other stakeholders where appropriate.
  • Contribute to business development by identifying areas for improvements and improved cost management activities.
  • Make travel arrangements (both local and international) for team members and clients.
  • Identify and undertake other ad hoc administrative tasks as may be necessary for effective functioning of the team.

Qualifications and Experience:

Essential:

  • A Matric pass.
  • Tertiary qualification (Diploma or Degree) in business administration or similar.
  • Minimum 3 years high level business administrative experience.
  • A demonstrable record in required competencies.
  • A demonstrable record of being receptive to and acquiring new skills.

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

