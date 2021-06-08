Retail Manager Boksburg(FMCG Meat Division) Ref: 20784

Profit from your know how. Join a large well-established FMCG group and reach your goals.

Duties

Managing and motivating a team to increase sales and ensure efficiency.

Managing stock levels and making key decisions about stock control.

Using information technology to record sales figures, for data analysis and forward planning.

Dealing with staffing issues such as interviewing potential staff, conducting appraisals and performance reviews.

Providing or organising training and development.

Ensuring standards for quality, customer service and health and safety are met.

Resolving health and safety, legal and security issues.

Responding to customer complaints and comments.

Organising special promotions, displays and events.

Attending and chairing meetings.

Stocktake – Preparation and counting of physical stock involvement

Floor management

Stock receiving/Loading

Requirements

Matric.

Diploma/ Degree in Retail Management (desirable).

Must be fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Minimum of 5 years of previous retail management experience.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Advanced proficiency in MS Office with emphasis on MS Excel and MS PowerPoint.

Proven statistical and analytical ability.

Understanding of income statements, cash flows, stock management reporting, and all basic financial systems.

Own transport & valid driver’s license.

Exceptional customer service & people management skills.

Energetic and self-starter.

Package & Remuneration

R30 000 per month depending on exp and qualifications

