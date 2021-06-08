Sales and Marketing Trainee at Hen Leigh Investments

Jun 8, 2021

International company recruiting sales trainee managers.

The ideal candidate will undergo a 12 month formal sales and management program as preparation for a management position within our group of companies.

The training provided allows you to learn all the basic skills needed, from being an outstanding sales executive to becoming a great branch manager, all whilst earning consistent bonuses and incentives.

We offer a competitive basic and above average commission structure with great opportunities for growth.

Requirements

  • Honest and goal driven.
  • Ambitious self starter.
  • Fully bilingual in both Afrikaans and English.
  • Must have own vehicle.

Desired Skills:

  • Commucation
  • self starter
  • Bilingual
  • Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

Our holding company was established in 1987 and is established in 4 countries

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Incentive Bonus
  • Performance Bonus

