Sales and Marketing Trainee at Hen Leigh Investments

International company recruiting sales trainee managers.
The ideal candidate will undergo a 12 month formal sales and management program as preparation for a management position within our group of companies.
The training provided allows you to learn all the basic skills needed, from being an outstanding sales executive to becoming a great branch manager, all whilst earning consistent bonuses and incentives.
We offer a competitive basic and above average commission structure with great opportunities for growth.
Requirements
- Honest and goal driven.
- Ambitious self starter.
- Fully bilingual in both Afrikaans and English.
- Must have own vehicle.
Desired Skills:
- Commucation
- self starter
- Bilingual
- Ability to work in a team
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting
About The Employer:
Our holding company was established in 1987 and is established in 4 countries
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Incentive Bonus
- Performance Bonus