Sales and Marketing Trainee at Hen Leigh Investments

International company recruiting sales trainee managers.

The ideal candidate will undergo a 12 month formal sales and management program as preparation for a management position within our group of companies.

The training provided allows you to learn all the basic skills needed, from being an outstanding sales executive to becoming a great branch manager, all whilst earning consistent bonuses and incentives.

We offer a competitive basic and above average commission structure with great opportunities for growth.

Requirements

Honest and goal driven.

Ambitious self starter.

Fully bilingual in both Afrikaans and English.

Must have own vehicle.

Desired Skills:

Commucation

self starter

Bilingual

Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Representative / Sales Consulting

About The Employer:

Our holding company was established in 1987 and is established in 4 countries

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Incentive Bonus

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position