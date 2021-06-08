Sales Manager

Nelspruit, Mpumalanga

Market related salary offered

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Sales Manager to join their dynamic team to focus on the management of the business in the market by executing business strategies. The incumbent will need to drive the growth of the company’s market share, synergy, strategies and technologies and supporting sales team by utilizing, managing and analysing customer and market data, to achieve annual sales targets set for key products manged by area, distribution agents, customers, crops and varieties.

Ideal Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (B.Sc.) or National Diploma in Agriculture.

AVCASA / BASOS certification with practical experience of crop protection.

Detailed knowledge of the export fruit industry value chain and the influence of phytosanitary pests, plant diseases and maximum residual levels inthis industry.

Fully bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

Min 5 years’ experience in agricultural sales management and marketing.

Willing to travel extensively.

Valid drivers license (Code B min)

Computer skills, especially Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Excel, Word etc,and GIS skills is an advantage)

Extensive knowledge of area and role players would be advantageous.

Interested parties should submit their written application and CV to: [Email Address Removed] ,closing date: 18 June 2021

Desired Skills:

AVCASA / BASOS

Sales Strategy

Sales team management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

