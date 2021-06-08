We have a client that is working in the financial sector with all types of assets and stocks and they are on the lookout for a serious sales representative to go out and market their products to the correct clients.
The company has firm roots in South Africa and even has its own call center making appointments for the sales rep to attend and sell the companies services.
Job Description
The rep we are looking for must have sound financial experience or understanding
Things that you must know:
- All the support systems are in place for you to do your job
- You have to be able to sell products and services, proof will be required
- Willing to travel
- Willing to be part of a team but, be able to function on your own as well.
- Think on your toes
Remuneration for the right candidate:
- Basic Salary
- Commission Structure
- Petrol Allowance
More to be discussed with shortlisted candidates only
Minimum Requirements
- Matric certificate
- Broker/sales experience – with references will be an advantage
- Fluent in Afrikaans and English
- Reliable car
- Willing to travel
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Sales Development
- Face to Face Sales
- Sales Skills
- Sales targets
- Field Marketing
- Selling Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance