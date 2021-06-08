Sales Representative

We have a client that is working in the financial sector with all types of assets and stocks and they are on the lookout for a serious sales representative to go out and market their products to the correct clients.

The company has firm roots in South Africa and even has its own call center making appointments for the sales rep to attend and sell the companies services.

Job Description

The rep we are looking for must have sound financial experience or understanding

Things that you must know:

All the support systems are in place for you to do your job

You have to be able to sell products and services, proof will be required

Willing to travel

Willing to be part of a team but, be able to function on your own as well.

Think on your toes

Remuneration for the right candidate:

Basic Salary

Commission Structure

Petrol Allowance

More to be discussed with shortlisted candidates only

Minimum Requirements

Matric certificate

Broker/sales experience – with references will be an advantage

Fluent in Afrikaans and English

Reliable car

Willing to travel

Desired Skills:

Sales

Sales Development

Face to Face Sales

Sales Skills

Sales targets

Field Marketing

Selling Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel Allowance

