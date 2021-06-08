Senior Financial Manager

Senior Financial Manager

Johannesburg North

A listed company in Northern Johannesburg is looking for a Senior Financial Manager to head up the finance team for one of their largest divisions.

Job Description:

The candidate will be responsible for the full financial management function, responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Managing a team of Financial Managers and their subordinates.

Budgeting & forecasting for various portfolios.

Financial reporting;

Risk & compliance;

CAPEX.

Minimum Requirements:

Completed Honours degree

3 to 5 years experience in managing a team.

SAP/ MDA/ Nicor experience will be beneficial.

