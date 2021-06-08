Senior Full Stack Developer (C#.Net) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A UK-based Tech Group seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer with strong C#.Net to join its remote team. Operating on a global web application spanning across 3 datacentres in 3 countries and the cloud, you will help serve tens of thousands of users per day with a zero-downtime goal. Processes and stores terabytes of data daily. The Dev team ships features/updates multiple times each week. You must possess a suitable Degree with good SQL Server & T-SQL and performance tuning skills, a good understanding of HTTP, TCP and different Web Services. You must have strong .Net, SQL, .Net Core, C# and TypeScript and experience working on Web/Cloud/Internet-focused [URL Removed] Degree.

Experienced .NET/SQL Full Stack Developer who should have good experience on large scale internet projects.

.NET Core, C#, TypeScript.

Good SQL Server experience, strong T-SQL, good performance tuning skills.

Good understanding of internet technologies, worked with HTTP, TCP and different Web Services.

Must have experience with Web/Cloud or Internet-focused projects. Rather than someone working on corporate back-office apps only.

Advantageous

Experience with multi-threaded applications.

Strong Maths/Stats background.

Jenkins/Team City, Git, NUnit and/or PowerShell.

