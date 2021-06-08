Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

The Senior Project Manager is Passionate / Optimistic / Informed / UncomplicatedMain PurposeTo successfully introduce change into the business from project initiation through to project closure, by applying the company’s methodology. Reporting into a Programme Manager within the Strategic Project Office, the incumbent will be responsible for leading the delivery of the Insurance Project which is a key strategic initiative in the company’s 5 year [URL Removed] Responsibilities:Coordinating Project to accomplish the Project objectives by ensuring delivery is on time, within budget, as per requirements and the Project Sponsors and Business Owners expectationsFacilitating the delivery of the Project by following the Strategic Project Office methodology through the following phases:Preliminary support Sponsor and Business Owner in the validation of the Business Case and key success criteriaPreparation define the Project and complete the Project Definition Document, complete necessary governance, Stakeholder Analysis and Risk Assessment and prepare for Project Kick off. o Elaboration – Project Kick-off, facilitate Solution Design and validation, construct detailed ProjectPlan, Resource Plan, Budget (as well as financial validation) and set up project structureConstruction co-ordinate both business and technical work-streams towards delivering Project requirements to scope, time, cost and quality [URL Removed] execute detailed Transition and Implementation Plan including Post ImplementationTesting and [URL Removed] Business Transition Management by ensuring that business change as a result of the relevantProject(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.Key Competencies:Business acumen and commercial awarenessAbility to work across multiple complex work streams simultaneously and deliver under pressureExcellent presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to drive decision makingStrong stakeholder management skills with the ability to manage expectations, risks and issues in a pro-active mannerDisciplined prioritisation with excellent planning and organisational skillsAnalytical, conceptual and creative problem solving skillsExcellent communication and negotiation skillsAbility to adapt easily to changing circumstancesAbility to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the requirementSound organisational skills with strong documentation and reporting abilitiesAbility to consider the bigger picture and get involved in the detail where requiredStrong leader and team playerSystematic and integrated thinkingSound judgment and decision makingMinimum Requirements:Relevant and applicable Bachelors Degree or higher with a Project Management CertificationA minimum of 10 years experience as a Senior Project Manager with a proven track record of delivering large complex projects simultaneouslyFinancial Services and/or Retail experienceBroad knowledge of business and financial productsExperience of implementing Insurance products (desirable)Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice Project Management methodologiesA practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and systemdesignUnderstanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service managementBusiness Analysis Diploma or exposure advantageousExperience within an Agile environment advantageous

