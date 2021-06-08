Senior Sage 300 People Payroll Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Sage 300 People Consultant, to implement, train and support across all phases of successful implementations

Requirements:

  • 1+ years Sage 300 People implementation and support
  • Completed min 1 full Sage 300 People implementation project
  • Certified Sage Sage 300 People Functional Consultant
  • Grade 12 or Matric Equivalent
  • Tertiary Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent desired
  • Understanding of HR & Payroll software implementation, project life cycles & implementation methodologies.
  • Solid understanding of basic HR & Payroll principles and data
  • Consulting background with a record of delivering complex technical solutions within defined timeframes and budgets.
  • Strong business expertise, a keen understanding of business needs, and ability to ensure technical solutions, strategies, practices, and deliver business and customer value.
  • Experience translating business requirements into solution specifications.
  • Experience leading requirements definition and design sessions through use of interviews, surveys, user workshops, product/prototype demo’s, etc
  • Successful track record of delivering on agreed-upon business objectives and performance on key metrics.
  • Ability to effectively document business and technical designs.
  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.
  • Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.
  • Strong relationship and social skills with the ability to build and manage a strategic external industry network.
  • Effective communicator – superb listener and communicator; able to assess a situation quickly to understand and exceed customer and team member needs.
  • Customer-focused – with a sincere desire to help; calm under pressure and able to reassure customers that so that they remain our customer.
  • Drive for results has a bias for taking action; works with a sense of urgency to find solutions to problems.
  • Collaborative – able to work independently and as part of a group; takes pleasure in providing a positive attitude to the team and a high level of service and quality to customers.
    • Implement and support Sage 300 People HR & Payroll System for new and existing customers, including design, configuration, testing, data conversion, training and go live support.
    • Provide detailed consulting estimates and project scope documents.
    • Provide project management during implementations.
    • Achieve high customer satisfaction.
    • Ability to travel 30%
    • Must be available to start immediately.
    • Ability to work remotely and independently execute tasks

About The Employer:

