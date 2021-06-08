Senior Sage 300 People Payroll Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Sage 300 People Consultant, to implement, train and support across all phases of successful implementations

Requirements:

1+ years Sage 300 People implementation and support

Completed min 1 full Sage 300 People implementation project

Certified Sage Sage 300 People Functional Consultant

Grade 12 or Matric Equivalent

Tertiary Certificate, Diploma or Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent desired

Understanding of HR & Payroll software implementation, project life cycles & implementation methodologies.

Solid understanding of basic HR & Payroll principles and data

Consulting background with a record of delivering complex technical solutions within defined timeframes and budgets.

Strong business expertise, a keen understanding of business needs, and ability to ensure technical solutions, strategies, practices, and deliver business and customer value.

Experience translating business requirements into solution specifications.

Experience leading requirements definition and design sessions through use of interviews, surveys, user workshops, product/prototype demo’s, etc

Successful track record of delivering on agreed-upon business objectives and performance on key metrics.

Ability to effectively document business and technical designs.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Strong relationship and social skills with the ability to build and manage a strategic external industry network.

Effective communicator – superb listener and communicator; able to assess a situation quickly to understand and exceed customer and team member needs.

Customer-focused – with a sincere desire to help; calm under pressure and able to reassure customers that so that they remain our customer.

Drive for results has a bias for taking action; works with a sense of urgency to find solutions to problems.

Collaborative – able to work independently and as part of a group; takes pleasure in providing a positive attitude to the team and a high level of service and quality to customers.

Implement and support Sage 300 People HR & Payroll System for new and existing customers, including design, configuration, testing, data conversion, training and go live support. Provide detailed consulting estimates and project scope documents. Provide project management during implementations. Achieve high customer satisfaction. Ability to travel 30% Must be available to start immediately. Ability to work remotely and independently execute tasks



About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Sage 300 People Consultant, to implement, train and support across all phases of successful implementations

Learn more/Apply for this position