Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Senior Specialist: People Change Manager to be based in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- To provide advice and support in practice formulation and associated best practice improvement tactics; enabling the provision of specialist change management expertise.
Experience and requirements
- Completed degree or any other related
- 5 – 8 years experience as a Change Manager
Desired Skills:
- Change Management