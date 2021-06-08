Senior Specialist: People Change Manager

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a Senior Specialist: People Change Manager to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

To provide advice and support in practice formulation and associated best practice improvement tactics; enabling the provision of specialist change management expertise.

Experience and requirements

Completed degree or any other related

5 – 8 years experience as a Change Manager

Desired Skills:

Change Management

