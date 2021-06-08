Shift Superintendent

Job Description:
- Timeous execution of the production plan output for the department within the required quality standards
- Responsible for the operational Health and Safety of all shift personnel under his control.
- Supervision of all employees on shift and administration of HR requirements (Leave, Overtime, Performance appraisals, Discipline, time sheets, etc).
- Drive Continuous improvement and achieve
- Responsible for Environmental Safety
- Root cause investigation of all incident / accident reports and implementation of corrective actions.
- Responsible for Housekeeping and 5S in plant area
- Maintain good delivery performance to customer.
- Hand over to the next shift Production ,Quality, Logistics and 5S
- Clear communication in Taking over production during shift changes
Job Requirements:
- Grade 12 and similar Trade Qualification is required
- Highly Computer Literate
- Personnel Management [URL Removed] as transparency, honesty, integrity and fairness
- 3 – 5 years in a leadership position.
- 3 5 years in a Production Environment.
- Knowledge of plastics manufacturing practices and processes
- Initiative and drive to identify actions needed to autonomously run a production shift
- Good communication skills