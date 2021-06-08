Shift Superintendent

Jun 8, 2021

Job Description:

  • Timeous execution of the production plan output for the department within the required quality standards
  • Responsible for the operational Health and Safety of all shift personnel under his control.
  • Supervision of all employees on shift and administration of HR requirements (Leave, Overtime, Performance appraisals, Discipline, time sheets, etc).
  • Drive Continuous improvement and achieve
  • Responsible for Environmental Safety
  • Root cause investigation of all incident / accident reports and implementation of corrective actions.
  • Responsible for Housekeeping and 5S in plant area
  • Maintain good delivery performance to customer.
  • Hand over to the next shift Production ,Quality, Logistics and 5S
  • Clear communication in Taking over production during shift changes

Job Requirements:

  • Grade 12 and similar Trade Qualification is required
  • Highly Computer Literate
  • Personnel Management [URL Removed] as transparency, honesty, integrity and fairness
  • 3 – 5 years in a leadership position.
  • 3 5 years in a Production Environment.
  • Knowledge of plastics manufacturing practices and processes
  • Initiative and drive to identify actions needed to autonomously run a production shift
  • Good communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position